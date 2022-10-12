Everything we know so far about the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour, which is set to release in Spring 2023.

EA Sports PGA Tour: Courses, Career Mode & Everything You Need To Know

Read update We're in release month!

EA Sports PGA Tour has been officially announced.

We have not had a mainline entry into the PGA Tour franchise since 2015, when the game became Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

That game received a Metacritic score of 60 from 26 critical reviews, while it also had a user score of 4.3 from 76 ratings.

Since that game’s release, we haven’t had another entry into the canon, despite there being a new release every single year from 1994 through to 2013. They took a break in 2014, to work on the Rory-fronted title.

Before then, the games were known as Tiger Woods PGA Tour, but the golfing legend is now working with 2K, as he has fronted PGA Tour 2K23, a game that we gave an 8/10 score to.

Here’s everything we know so far about EA Sports PGA Tour.

Trailer

The official trailer was released earlier this week and you can check it out below.

It shows some absolutely gorgeous clips of Augusta National, as well as St Andrews, and promises the chance to play in The Masters as well.

An official release date has been revealed EA Sports PGA Tour will officially release on the 24th of March 2023! But will actually be available for players on early access three days prior on the 21st of March 2023.

Which consoles will EA Sports PGA Tour release on?

EA Sports PGA Tour will be released exclusively for generation five consoles such as the Xbox Series S/X, the Playstation 5 and also PC.

However, in an exclusive interview with Give Me Sport, the developers did suggest an attitude of 'never say never' as to whether it would ever feature on previous generation consoles in the future.

GMS: So this is the first-ever golf game you've produced for the next-generation consoles. Will this be coming for Xbox One and PS4 consoles as well? Or is this just specifically for the next generation?

David Baker: "I think with previous generations, we looked at it from the standpoint of yes, there's a lot in the market, but we wanted to push the overall quality to the very highest levels. So, we made a conscious effort to make sure that it was a Gen five, quality, visually and gameplay-wise. And that just allowed us no plans at the current time for that. But that doesn't mean it won't happen."

What tournaments can be played in EA Sports PGA Tour?

EA has confirmed that all four majors will be playable in the game.

That means The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open Championship and The Open Championship will all be faithfully recreated, as will LPGA events including the Evian Championship.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will also be in EA Sports PGA Tour.

What courses are available in EA Sports PGA Tour?

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Azaleas bloom in front of a leaderboard during a practice round prior to the 2009 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2009 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

EA has published the following list of courses and more are likely to be confirmed as we approach the release date.

Augusta National Golf Club

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Southern Hills Country Club

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course

Torrey Pines

The Country Club in Brookline, Mass

The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France

TPC Southwind

Wilmington Country Club

East Lake Golf Club

What pro golfers are in the game?

We don’t know at this point.

EA Sports has yet to confirm the full list of players but they have said the following: “Fans will have the option to play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf.”

Will EA Sports PGA Tour have a Career Mode?

Yes. There will be the chance for players to play in some of the biggest events in the world of golf and attempt to carve out a legendary career.

Via EA, here is what is expected:

"CAREER MODE is an offline mode that will be playable at launch (but will require an online connection). You’ll hear more about that during our career mode deep dive in the coming weeks."

Will EA Sports PGA Tour be on PS4?

Those with a PS4 will be sad to hear that the game will not be available on PS4 due to the developers focusing on new generation consoles.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!