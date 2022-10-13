Highlights A frustrated Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in the third round of their 1997 world title rematch.

Tyson was heavily fined, but has made that cash back many times over since.

'Iron Mike' planning major promotional event for his brand of CBD gummies before his fight with Jake Paul.

It may have happened almost 27 years ago, but Mike Tyson is still cashing in on the most notorious fight of his career. The boxing icon sent the sporting world into meltdown back in June 1997 when he took a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in their world heavyweight title rematch - an act that many feared would spell the end of Tyson's career. As it turned out, they need not have worried.

'Iron Mike' is still going strong nearly three decades later and is set to make his return to professional boxing when he takes on social media superstar Jake Paul later this summer. The 57-year-old will meet 'The Problem Child' on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, with the Netflix-streamed bout expected to be one of the most viewed fights in history - and Tyson is intending to make the most of his return to the spotlight.

How Mike Tyson Made Millions From Biting Evander Holyfield's Ear

Heavyweight legend has cashed in

Tyson lost the plot during the third round of his second fight with Holyfield, stunning the crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as he bit down hard on his opponent's right ear, tearing a one-inch piece of cartilage off in the process before spitting it onto the ring apron. As if that wasn't bad enough, the challenger later went in for a second bite on Holyfield, this time scarring his left ear.

Referee Mills Lane had seen enough and disqualified Tyson, but there would be far more severe consequences to come for the New York-born fighter. His boxing licence was swiftly revoked by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who also fined him $3 million for his behaviour. Tyson's career appeared as though it would never recover.

The youngest world heavyweight champion in boxing history filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after gross mismanagement of his wealth, but he has been making millions every year ever since, thanks in many ways to his clash with Holyfield. Tyson has admitted to banking an impressive sum through his legal marijuana business, which has deformed THC edible gummies as one of its highest-selling products. The product is shaped like an ear with a part of it bitten off - a cheeky callback to the incident.

Tyson estimated during a 2022 podcast appearance that he had made close to $30m out of the controversy - meaning he has raked in at least 10 times what he was fined for the bite.

"I got fined $3 million for that and, I might have made $30 million since that happened. From that bite. You know how important that was for people!

Tyson Planning Major New York Event Before Jake Paul Fight

'Iron Mike' plans to take advantage of hype ahead of July 20th bout

Never one to miss an opportunity, Tyson is now planning to roll out a major promotional campaign for his 'Mike Bites' gummies in the build-up to his clash with Paul, per The Daily Mail. Those marketing efforts will culminate with a large-scale event in Times Square to highlight the brand.

Speaking about the product, Tyson admitted he was blown away by its success. "Growing up in Brooklyn, I could have never imagined a time when cannabis would be legally utilized to enhance both mental and physical well-being. Yet, here we are, witnessing the incredible progress," he said in a statement.

Most fighters see the back of significant paydays come the end of their careers. That Tyson has pulled in $30m off the back of one of his worst nights in the ring says a lot about his enduring legacy in the sport. Win, lose or draw against Paul in July, Tyson is set to bolster his bank balance by being at the centre of controversy yet again.