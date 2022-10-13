Highlights Vinnie Jones, a tough footballer known for his hard-hitting style, infamously took out a young mascot with a sliding tackle at Leeds United.

Jones explained his reasoning for the tackle, stating that the kid was asking for it and had been showing off to the crowd. He went through with the challenge despite his teammate, David Batty, telling him not to.

Despite meeting the youngster years later, Jones refused to apologize for the incident, joking that the kid went down too easily.

A no-nonsene, determined, football hardman to his core, Vinnie Jones took no prisoners on the pitch. The Welsh midfielder was not scared of anyone and earned a reputation for never holding back in a challenge when on the field - and that included wiping out a young five-year-old mascot while at Leeds United. Yes, you read that right.

Having started his career at Wealdstone, Jones went on to sign for Wimbledon in November 1986 after a brief stint at Swedish side, IFK Homsund. Forming a part of the 'Crazy Gang' during his time in the English capital, he became notorious for his pranks off the field, as well as his incredibly hard-hitting tackles on it. Just ask Manchester United's Roy Keane and Eric Cantona.

Lifting the FA Cup in 1988 against Liverpool, he would leave Wimbledon for Leeds the following year, bringing his tough style of play to Elland Road for just one season. But in that brief time, he became infamous for one of the most bizarre football moments ever.

Prior to a Leeds game against Wolves in 1989, Jones was snapped cutting down a five-year-old with a sliding tackle, sending the kid sprawling in the process. While no footage exists of the incident, photos were captured, and it doesn't look as if the professional held back at all.

Jones's story about why he wiped out the Leeds mascot

His teammate David Batty couldn't believe it

However, 27 years after the incident, Jones appeared on Soccer AM where he was quizzed about the now infamous moment. Explaining his reasoning for the tackle, he told a hilarious story where he insisted that the young kid was asking for it.

He said: "He had to have it. He had to go. He was giving it all that on the way out he was. Started getting the crowd going. Mervyn Day was in goal. He smashed one past Merv in the top corner. So I thought ‘he’s got to go’.

"It was before the game. I was just getting warmed up. When you go out with the mascots and you are holding hands, I thought ‘has anyone ever taken one out?’ That would be a crack.

"It was really wet and slidey as well. I went to Batts [David Batty]: ‘Watch this’. He went: ‘No! No!' I went sliding in. I slid quite a long way. I took his legs out just as he was about to smack one at the ‘keeper."

Jones reunites with youngster he cleaned out in the studio

He refused to apologise 27 years after the incident

The youngster who Jones cleaned out on the day was called Rob Kelly, and when told he'd hacked down a five-year-old in front of the Leeds supporters, Jones couldn't believe it. "Five?! I thought he was at least six!" he joked.

Kelly was actually in the studio that day for Soccer AM in 2016, with the pair getting re-introduced to one another. While meeting the same individual he'd sent sprawling 27 years prior, Jones shook his hand, but refused to apologise for the incident.

“I’m not apologising. He should have stood up! Went down a bit easy!"

He only spent a single season at Leeds

It's unlikely that football fans will ever see another footballer like Jones again. The man was a maverick wherever he went, and looking back on his playing days, a proper throwback to a different era.

His challenge on Kelly back in 1989 was arguably one of his most memorable moments as a Leeds player, but symbolised what he was all about. Leeds fans only got one season of Jones, though, with him going on to join Sheffield United in September 1990, and then Chelsea in 1991. After a solitary season for the Blues, he was back at Plough Lane with Wimbledon, where he stayed for six seasons before moving to QPR.

Vinnie Jones' Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Wimbledon FC 286 22 6 41 9 Chelsea 46 4 0 3 0 Sheffield United 36 2 0 1 1 QPR 8 1 0 2 0 Leeds United 2 0 0 0 0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

Quitting football to then become an actor, Jones' hardman persona on the pitch would translate onto the big screen, starring in films like 'Snatch' and 'Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels'. For football fans, however, it was his efforts on the turf which they will remember him by.