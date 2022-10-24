Highlights Wayne Rooney's anger and volatile temper on the football pitch enhanced his abilities and made him an almost untouchable player.

Despite his ill-tempered flaws, Rooney's dedication, never-say-die attitude, and aggressive playing style contributed to his success as a footballer.

The infamous drop-ball incident in 2008, where Rooney went flying into George Boateng and Andy Dawson, showcased his impulsive nature and determination to win, although Boateng wasn't impressed.

Wayne Rooney is, without question, one of the greatest footballers that the Premier League has ever seen, despite being somewhat of a loose cannon on the biggest of stages. During his inaugural years in Merseyside, he was given the moniker ‘Dog’ given his mutt-like manner to charge after the ball and given his opponents not a moment to think about - he was that tenacious.

The Englishman did some extraordinary things at both Everton and Manchester United. But, like every footballer on the planet, Rooney was not without ill-tempered flaws and, perhaps, more worryingly relished in his problem creator-in-chief role. Almost like it gave him a superpower, a concoction of anger, frustration, and his hot-headed approach to football seemed to enhance his abilities – making him (almost) untouchable.

His win at-all-costs attitude adored by so many of a Red Devils persuasion sometimes painted him in a very poor light and that rose to its highest recognition as his side locked horns with then Premier League outfit Hull City.

When sitting in the comfort of your own home, you often don’t quite enjoy the full thrills and spills of watching a footballer fill up with rage and implode as you should; so why not listen to someone who had the pleasure of lining up alongside the animated centre-forward for many of Manchester United’s glorious years?

“Wayne Rooney always struck me as a very angry young man, always arguing with people outside the training ground, especially on the phone,” Rio Ferdinand said in his autobiography '#2sides', per the Independent. “He seemed to fly into a rage about the smallest things and went through mobile phones like they were sweets. He’d smash phones up in frustration, throwing them on the concrete.”

Read More: The Man Utd side that humiliated Arsenal 8-2 in 2011 - where are they now?

Wayne Rooney’s infamous drop-ball in Man United vs Hull

Prone to being wound up very easily on the football pitch, his most memorable moment of him flipping his lid was in 2008. Sir Alex Ferguson’s side were leading 4-1 in their Premier League encounter, only for Hull to pull two goals back late on, thanks to Bernard Mendy and Geovanni, to set up a grandstand finish.

An already frustrated Rooney only got angrier after he fluffed a pivotal chance to regain control and score United's fifth of the affair. So, when a drop-ball was given, Rooney – in vintage Rooney fashion - took his anger out on two unfortunate Hull players.

You could just sense carnage was about to ensue just before Rooney lined up for the drop-ball with George Boateng. He proceeded to kick Boateng in the shin before taking out Andy Dawson with a terrible challenge.

With steam churning out of his ears, Rooney was not finished there. Once he stood up from the tumble on the floor, he berated the referee from brandishing a caution in his direction – but looking back, he had no reason to criticise the decision, did he?

Boateng was forced to limp off, wincing in pain, following the violently swung boot of Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer. Rooney managed to escape with a yellow card, though he can count his lucky stars that he was not given his marching orders. In today’s day and age, there is no doubt that the prolific hitman – in maybe more senses than one – would’ve been sent for an early bath.

But maybe – just maybe - as we look back 15 years on from that iconic moment, courtesy of a fired-up skin-headed Rooney, we can all agree that his bad temperament made him the player he was. Relive that very moment in all its glory below:

Of course, the 253 goals in the fabled red of the 13-time Premier League champions helped his cause but his dedication to player and never-say-die attitude, which often transcended into a moment of recklessness, made Rooney… Rooney.

After all, ex-Manchester United custodian David Moyes once suggested Rooney’s tendency to have ‘fire in his belly’ was nothing but a positive aspect of his well-rounded game.

“I want Wayne to have fire in his belly,” the now West Ham United boss said after his striker kicked out at a Cardiff City player in 2013. “He plays better when he’s tough and aggressive. “I don’t want to change Wayne Rooney, that’s for sure. I don’t want him to be kicking at anybody, but I want him aggressive, challenging, and full of running. And at the moment we’re seeing a really good Wayne Rooney who’s in top form and scoring goals as well. It’s a big part of his game. “He’s an aggressive player, he plays with his heart, as well as the skills he’s got in abundance. That’s a big part of what he is. That’s the way he was when he was a boy at Everton with me.”

Wayne Rooney - Manchester United statistics Games 559 Goals 253 Assists 145 Yellow Cards 100 Red Cards 3 Trophies 16 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Rooney and Boateng's thoughts on their infamous drop-ball

Years have passed, tempers had just about cooled (you never quite know with Wayne) and the Englishman finally spoke out about one of the most infamous moments of his trophy-filled career.

"Is that from the Hull game? I just think I was at a point where I was thinking, my hair was going, and I just shaved it off. It was doing my head in. And that coincides with the tackle." He said, speaking to SPORTbible. "It pops up quite a bit," he added. "My eight-year-old son said the other day that he loves skinhead Rooney… I think it was more bald Rooney than skinhead Rooney to be honest!"

More aggrieved by the situation was Boateng, who criticised the former Toffees man for being so impulsive on the pitch when things do not naturally fall in his favour. As he referred to the preparator’s reaction to being booked, the former midfielder said, although he appreciates his love and passion for the game, he disagreed with his on-field decisions that day.

Reflecting on the drop-ball after the game, Boateng said, per the Telegraph: “The referee didn't know who should have possession so I said 'give it to United to give it back to our keeper'. But Rooney didn't want that. He wanted to compete for it. I said 'fine, let's do it,' then he lost it a bit. "He's an outstanding player but he gets frustrated when things aren't going right. You can't take that out of him because it's part of what makes him so determined to win. He's got fire."

Read More: Ranking Manchester United's greatest ever strikers, including Wayne Rooney