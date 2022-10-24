Only a select few legends from the annals of wrestling carry more clout than Goldberg.

He was drafted in 1990 into the NFL from Georgia College to the LA Rams. He went on to play for a number of different teams in the sport and this here is clear evidence of his physical presence and his power. It also shows how much of an athlete he is.

William Scott Goldberg is the name he was born with and after being known as Bill Goldberg primarily, he dropped the first name as he entered the ring. The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee won a number of belts during his time with the company, so it's no surprise he was inducted into the prestigious club.

His hugely toned muscles are part of the iconic look, as is the bald head. For as long as we can remember, Goldberg’s shiny head has been easily spottable as he dominates in the ring.

All isn’t as it is cracked up to be, though, with Reddit showing us something else entirely.

Did Bill Goldberg ever have hair?

From his younger days, there is a video of the WWE Superstar going round which shows him having a full head of hair - there isn't a bald man in sight - and boy does it look weird!

No, seriously, we need to have a discussion about it...

Video: Goldberg with hair

Weird, huh?

It's safe to say the post on Reddit has got PLENTY of comments, with fans around the world simply stunned by Goldberg's appearance.

"Even being told directly that that's Goldberg, he looks so different I barely believe it," "It took me a fat minute. The jaw line is there. But everything else feels wrong," "Man he totally looks like a different person. Wouldn't have recognised him if it wasn't for the title" and "This is actually more jarring than seeing Steve Austin with long, blonde hair" were some of the best.

Outside of the WWE, the man from Tulsa, Oklahoma has continued to thrive and grow in fame.

Wrestlers featuring in films isn’t all that foreign, John Cena starred in the likes of Legendary and The Marine while, of course, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been in the Fast and Furious films, the Jumanji films and so on.

Back to Goldberg, and he was in a number of films. One of the most notable ones saw him feature alongside an excellent cast. The Great Khali, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kevin Nash were some of the wrestlers in The Longest Yard, which had Goldberg in. The true stars of the screen in it were Adam Sandler, Burt Reynolds, and Chris Rock.

In said film, Goldberg is still sporting the bald head, and he always has since. That wasn't always the case, though, and now we can't get the image out of our heads!