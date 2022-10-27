The Six Nations is approaching and here is all the latest information including the schedule and how to get tickets.

The Six Nations is an annual tournament and arguably the biggest national tournament in rugby bar the World Cup. Here is all the latest information including the schedule and how to get tickets.

This sporting tournament sees six European countries, Italy, France, England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland, compete every year to lift the trophy.

What is so great about this tournament is that the matches are played in each of the countries as each side has three games at home and two away.

The excitement is building and we can reveal all the latest around the Six Nations in the build up to this great sporting event.

Latest News

Update 16th January 2023: England manager Steve Borthwick has announced his 36-man squad for the tournament, and five of the players in his squad are uncapped.

Update 6th December 2022: The 2023 Six Nations will be the first time since 2016 that England won't be managed by Eddie Jones. The manager has been sacked ahead of the tournament.

When does the 2023 Six Nations start?

The 2023 6 Nations will begin on Saturday 4th February 2023 and it will end on Saturday 18th March 2023.

When do 2023 Six Nations tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2023 Six Nations are already on sale and this is great news as you can sort out where you need to go and possibly stay for the match you are going to. Tickets for all the games can be bought on Viagogo.

Results

Round One

Wales 10-34 Ireland

England 23-29 Scotland

Italy 24-29 France

Round Two

Ireland 32-19 France

Scotland 35-7 Wales

England 31-14 Italy

Round Three

Italy 20-34 Ireland

Wales 10-20 England

France 32-21 Scotland

Schedule & Fixtures

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 19: Antoine Dupont of France lifts the Six Nations Trophy with teammates after victory in the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between France and England at Stade de France on March 19, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In the Six Nations, each country plays each other once. Here are the fixtures and schedule in full:

Round One

Saturday 4th February 2023

Wales vs Ireland: Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Kick-off: 2:15pm

England vs Scotland: Twickenham Stadium, London - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 5th February 2023

Italy vs France: Stadio Olimpico, Rome - Kick-off: 3:00pm

Round Two

Saturday 11th February 2023

Ireland vs France: Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Kick-off: 2:15pm

Scotland vs Wales: BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 12th February 2023

England vs Italy: Twickenham Stadium, London - Kick-off: 3:00pm

Round Three

Saturday 25th February 2023

Italy vs Ireland: Stadio Olimpico, Rome - Kick-off: 2:15pm

Wales vs England: Principality Stadium, Cardiff - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 26th February 2023

France vs Scotland: Stade de France, Paris - Kick-off: 3:00pm

Round Four

Saturday 11th March 2023

Italy vs Wales: Stadio Olimpico, Rome - Kick-off: 2:15pm

England vs France: Twickenham Stadium, London - Kick-off: 4:45pm

Sunday 12th March 2023

Scotland vs Ireland: BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Kick-off: 3:00pm

Round Five

Saturday 18th March 2023

Scotland vs Italy: BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - Kick-off: 12:30pm

France vs Wales: Stade de France, Paris - Kick-off: 2:45pm

Ireland vs England: Aviva Stadium, Dublin - Kick-off: 5:00pm

How can I watch the Six Nations?

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Courtney Lawes of England waves to fans after receiving the man of the match award during the 2020 Guinness Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

For those in the United Kingdom, the 2023 Six Nations will be available to watch on TV and also available to live stream.

The matches are split between BBC and ITV, and this is great news as both of these are free to watch. The TV channels that the Six Nations will be available on is BBC One, BBC Two and ITV One.

You can live stream the Six Nations online via BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub. These are both free and all you have to do is create an account.

Six Nations 2023 Predictions

Here are some of our predictions for this upcoming tournament.

Predicted Six Nations 2023 Winner: France

France Will the winner win the Grand Slam: No

No Triple Crown Winner: Ireland

Ireland To finish last: Italy

Italy Where will England finish: Third

