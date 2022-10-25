Highlights WWE legend The Rock has a police officer lookalike named Eric Shields who bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

Shields is often mistaken for The Rock and even gets called the "love child" of The Rock and Vin Diesel, which he takes as a compliment.

The Rock himself has acknowledged the resemblance and expressed a desire to meet Shields and share stories.

WWE legend The Rock is, without a doubt, one of the most famous people on the planet.

However, Dwayne Johnson doesn't have the most unique look, as Eric Shields knows from first-hand experience.

Shields, a police officer from Alabama, claims he often gets mistaken for the Hollywood megastar, when you look at a picture of him, it's not hard to see why.

What does The Rock's doppleganger look like?

To be fair to Shield, he's not wrong to say that he looks like The Rock, as the resemblance between the police offer and former WWE Champion is pretty uncanny, as you can see below.

Images emerged in 2021 on the @morgansheriffoffice Instagram account of Shields, with many people in the comments pointing out just how much he looks like The Rock.

You can see two of the images below, where it's pretty hard to argue that Eric isn't Dwayne's Doppelganger.

What has The Rock said about his lookalike

Rock and Shields look so alike that you'll have to really convince us that the pair are not long-lost brothers. The resemblance really is uncanny.

Shields doesn't just look like The Rock facially, but the 37-year-old has clearly been putting the work in the gym, just like the former WWE Champion, as he boasts a rather impressive physique.

As noted, by The Sun, Fields says that he often gets called the 'love child' of The Rock and Vin Diesel, saying that he finds the comparisons funny and takes them as a compliment.

I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.

The Rock even commented on the comparisons last year on Twitter, promising that he and Shields need to have some tequila someday and share stories.

Name Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Date of Birth May 2, 1972 (age 51) Height 6ft 5" Weight 260lbs Debut March 10, 1996 Trained By Pat Patterson, Rocky Johnson & Tom Prichard Titles Won 8x WWE Championship, 2x WCW World Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 5x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2020 Royal Rumble match winner.

Is The Rock returning to WWE?

Prior to this month, The Rock last appeared in a ring in September 2019, turning up on SmackDown during the show's debut episode of FOX, the most-watched episode of WWE TV to date.

However, two weeks ago, the ten-time World Champion appeared on SmackDown during a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory. In a world full of spoilers and leaks, The Rock's return, to WWE's credit, was not reported by the media beforehand.

The Rock's comeback to WWE led to increased speculation that he will be coming back for a proper run next year, ending in a WrestleMania XL match with his cousin, Roman Reigns.

RELATED: Big indication that Vince McMahon could leave WWEIt's worth noting that reports from various sources have claimed that The Rock v Roman isn't in the plans for WrestleMania next year, with Cody Rhodes still being pegged as the front-runner to face WWE's top champion at next year's big show.

However, the feeling among fans seems to be that WWE and Triple H wouldn't turn down the chance to have The Rock in the main event of the biggest show in 2024, if he makes himself available for the highly-anticipated match with Roman.