Highlights Former Germany international Lars Bender ended his football career in 2021 after 12 years with Bayer Leverkusen.

In his last game, Bender scored a penalty against Borussia Dortmund after a touching gesture by Roman Burki.

Bender retired with 342 appearances for Leverkusen and was even named honorary captain in 2021 against Werder Bremen.

Former Germany international Lars Bender's superb football career came to an end in May 2021. The 34-year-old established himself as a legend for Bayer Leverkusen after joining the club in 2009 in a move from 1860 Munich.

Bender went on to make 342 appearances over the next 12 years, hitting the back of the net 27 times. However, all things have to come to an end. With injuries plaguing the back end of his career, the ex-Leverkusen star decided to hang up his boots just a month after his 32nd birthday.

His final game came on May 22, 2021, when Leverkusen travelled to the Signal Iduna Park to take on Dortmund for their Bundesliga clash. Unfortunately, Bender was struggling with injury and was only fit enough to take his place on the bench.

He was determined to end his career on the football pitch and, in the 89th minute, he came on for his last ever game. With Leverkusen trailing 3-0, they were given a penalty and Bender took to the pitch to take the spot-kick.

He replaced his identical twin brother, Sven, who was also making his last-ever appearance. Roman Burki was between the sticks for Dortmund and would no doubt have wanted to end his season with a clean sheet.

But, in one of the most beautiful moments ever in football, Burki decided that it would mean more for Bender if he were to score. The Leverkusen midfielder stepped up to the spot-kick and planted his effort in the corner.

The keeper made no attempt to dive for the penalty and watched on as it sailed past him and into the net. Bender showed his appreciation and shared a fist-bump and a hug with the Dortmund player after scoring.

The German's Long Career with Leverkusen

He spent 12 years with the Schwarzroten

Bender, 34, played for Leverkusen for 12 years and was even captain of the Werkself for five of them. After joining the German giants in 2009, by his second year at the club, he was already a first choice.

He was seen as the enforcer in defensive midfield, who wasn't afraid to get stuck in as well as possessing a tactically clever and accurate passing range. Playing a big part in their successful season in 2010-11, the club finished runners-up in the league and qualified for the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lars Bender's Bayer Leverkusen stats in numbers: Matches: 342 Goals: 27 Assists: 36

Looking back on that season, Bender said: “There were incredibly good lads in the team. There was a special spirit in the group, a great level of determination. Nobody thought we would be runners-up before the season started. It still hurts that we dropped out of the title race in the run-in with a 2-0 defeat at FC Koln. Who knows what could have happened.”

That season brought the player to the attention of Germany coach Joachim Low. Bender made his full international debut in a 2-2 draw with Poland in September 2011 and nine months later he was in the Germany Euro squad. After two brief appearances in the group matches against Portugal and Holland, his big moment came in the third match against Denmark. He produced a great performance in the unusual position of right-back and scored the winner for Germany at 2-1.

Bender never won anything for the club during his 12 years at the Werkself - with his best year coming in 2011. The club always finished in and around the top four but were never involved in a title race again during the midfielder's time with the side.

He joined the illustrious ranks of the honorary captains at the end of the 2020-21 season. Bender is the seventh player to receive that accolade following on from Ulf Kirsten, Carsten Ramelow, Bernd Schneider, Simon Rolfes, Rudiger Vollborn and Stefan Kiessling.

The German, who made 19 caps for his country, reflected on his career before the game. He told Leverkusen's official website: "It's really great to be back and experience the atmosphere here a few minutes before kick-off. I was normally in the dressing room at this time."

What Bender is up to Following Retirement

He has since gone into coaching

Since retiring from the sport in 2021, Bender joined the German Football Association (DFB) as an assistant coach of the under-15 side along with his brother Sven.

Speaking about their appointments back in 2022, the pair said: “Football has given us a lot and ultimately shaped our entire lives so far. We needed a break after our careers and realised that we now wanted to give something back.

"The call from the DFB came at exactly the right time and we realized in the discussions that the way we work and the topics correspond to what we do would like to impart. We have questioned a lot in our active career and have enjoyed taking on responsibility.

"Now it is time to take on this in a new role. We believe that with our experience, we can bring a lot to the young talents on their journey to be a professional."​