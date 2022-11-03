F1 will make its debut in Las Vegas later this year, with the sport taking to the streets of one of the world’s most famous cities, but how much is it going to set the average fan back to go and experience the landmark race?

No one expected the Las Vegas Grand Prix to be a cheap weekend away, especially given the natural prices of going there, let alone during a major sporting event, whether that is for the boxing or the new Formula One Grand Prix.

Ticket prices have been released for some time now, along with Caesars Palace’s room rates for the weekend of the race, and it’s going to take a major win at the casinos there to cover a trip to the Grand Prix if you were thinking of going.

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket prices

First and foremost, the cheapest ticket for all three days is just $500, however this limits you to just standing room in general admission, with only access to the MSG Sphere zone only.

The same tickets but with grandstand seats instead of standing jumps up to an eye-watering $2,000, so if you want a seat for practice, qualifying or the race, it comes at the low low price of $1,500… In the East Harmon Zone which is a little more prestigious by the looks of things, with no standing fans around. The $2,000 ticket rises to $2,500.

Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Ticket Prices

If you want to stay in that zone, but want the hospitality seats, you probably want to sell some of your organs, with a four-day ticket in the Skybox shared hospitality a reasonable $10,000 and no, you don’t get your own personal F1 car with that!

Las Vegas Grand Prix spectator areas

Caesars Palace prices during Las Vegas Grand Prix

Prices at Caesars Palace for the weekend from Thursday November 16, to Sunday November 19 come in at $5,323.02.

Caesars Palace prices for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

So before any flights and spending money, you’re looking at a minimum spend of $6,000, with flights likely to bump that up considerably, unless you’re local.

All in all, it seems like a pricey weekend, with very limited seating available, with the total cost of a weekend there going to set you back even more than attending the Monaco Grand Prix which is known for how pricey it is given the general high-end living there.