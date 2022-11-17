UFC stars are no strangers to crazy cuts to make weight and can often look like they could do with a Big Mac as soon as they jump off the scales!

However, no-one's downsized and dehydrated physique shocked the UFC world quite as much as Conor McGregor's unbelievable cuts down to featherweight at the beginning of the Irishman's career.

Images posted onto Reddit's UFC forum display McGregor's memorably drained face at his weigh-ins before facing Dennis Siver in January 2015 and before his final featherweight act against Jose Aldo later that year.

Conor McGregor at featherweight

The historical victory over Aldo will forever be one of McGregor's greatest moments as he secured the UFC featherweight title in very fast fashion (famously a mere 13 seconds).

However, despite being crowned as the featherweight king of the UFC, 'The Notorious' was quick to jump ship from the weight category and enter the lightweight division.

McGregor has often claimed that lightweight is his best weight class, and has openly expressed his struggles in making the 145lb featherweight limit.

Images: Conor McGregor at featherweight

McGregor's coach John Kavanagh recently addressed this issue in an Instagram live, citing the images as seen in the Reddit post and arguing: "They were very extreme, and they were all done under the eyes of a medical professional. Even he himself wouldn’t ever go back to those weight classes now."

Kavanagh went on to confirm that such depletion to an almost unrecognisable weight is not ideal for the fighter's state of health, explaining: “It’s not healthy, and it’s not for the long term. I would encourage you to look at his more recent pictures he’s putting up on Instagram. Look how big and strong that looks. That’s what it is to be a fighter, get big, get strong, and be healthy for life."

And it seems that fans agree on how unhealthy McGregor's cuts to 145lb looked, with a top Reddit comment stating that McGregor "looks like a skeleton with skin wrapped around it" and another comment likened McGregor's appearance to that of Christian Bale's appearance in The Machinist!

"I'm shocked that he didn't kill himself making 145, he looks like a skeleton with skin wrapped around it," "Is it really any exaggeration to say that he’s literally dying in these pictures?" "I thought it was photoshopped, unbelievable," and "I’ve never seen 5'9 145lb look that bad" were all comments on the post.

So, while fans may be shocked and unimpressed by McGregor's new clean-shaven look, we can all agree that it's nowhere near as bad as the 145lb Conor McGregor!