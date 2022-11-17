Andre the Giant is one of the biggest Superstars to take to the ring, with the WWE having a fair share of giant brutes over the years, with Brock Lesnar one of the biggest men in the industry today.

Brock Lesnar stands at an impressive 6ft 2' tall, weighing in at around 286lbs and can lift an unholy amount of weight in the gym. It’s safe to say the former UFC champion is a man you wouldn’t want to get on the wrong size of.

However, in comparison, Andre the Giant was billed at a scary 7ft 4', although his passport translates to standing at just under 7ft 2', which is still incredibly petrifying for any competitor. He used his size to his advantage, helping him create one of the most instantly recognisable characters in the history of the WWE.

Andre the Giant weight

Despite minor discrepancies in his height, his weight is even harder to pinpoint. Andre the Giant was often believed to be around 520lbs, which reached 555lbs at the time of his death in 1993 due to congestive heart failure.

The Frenchman was also rumoured to be down at 380lbs, so there is a margin in that weight that is almost as big as the wrestler himself!

It just goes to show that the billed statistics in the WWE can sometimes be exaggerated, although Andre the Giant’s size was pretty domineering regardless of what figures you want to believe.

Brock Lesnar compares his hand to Andre the Giant

To start with, Brock Lesnar’s hands are known for being huge, having to turn down the UFC’s XXXXL gloves as they were too snug, having to get his own custom-made fighting attire to compete in the Octagon.

So to see him want to compare his hand size to that of Andre the Giant’s is no shock, with pictures of the comparison circulating on social media in the past showing a major difference, as Brock Lesnar is made to look like he has children-sized hands compared to the Hall of Famer.

Brock Lesnar said: “When you tape my hands, I don’t know if you’ll get the glove on, I won’t be able to close my hand.”

We dread to think how big Andre the Giant’s gloves would have needed to be for UFC.

View: Brock Lesnar comparing his hand to Andre the Giant’s