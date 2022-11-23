Madden 23 releases codes throughout the course of the game's cycle and we can reveal if there are currently codes and how to redeem any available codes for those on Playstation and Xbox.

The game, developed by EA Tiburon, is definitely one that sports gaming fans love and the Madden franchise has been hugely successful for years.

No doubt many will be looking for ways to get freebies in the game and codes are exactly the way to do so when they are live in Madden 23.

Codes in lots of games allow players to redeem free rewards, and in Madden 23, these rewards include players and cards.

Are there codes for Madden 23?

Currently, there are no live codes for Madden 23; however, this could easily change as we have a long time until a new NFL game is released in the franchise. When there are new codes, we will update this page as soon as we can. (Last Updated 1st March 2023)

How can you redeem Madden 23 Codes?

Redeeming codes in Madden 23 is easy. All you have to do is follow these simple steps and it will only take you a few minutes.

Step One: Load up Madden on your Playstation or Xbox console.

Step Two: Find the three dots in the bottom right of the screen and press X or A

Step Three: When this is done, another menu will pop up and you will see the Redeem Code option available to click via X or A

Step Four: Once you have done this, there will be an option to enter your code. Do this and then click redeem.

Expired Madden 23 Codes

5QE4-PHNT-KTRH

BB5B-CJNB-9X54

CGGL-8MNB-F5NB

CF6QJ-F97YQ-HYR4G-XWJVV-3H3DZ

GQPFY-47R4J-XDPW7-3WF23-F4Y6Z

KF2D4-7VYMD-PM6W4-6RDW2-7YP3Z

QPGPK-P97RX-YV2TK-DJ7R4-H9VRZ

L82A-73NG-XNXR

Q39K-MBN8-29M3

4MXMM-6C6K2-3TTMF-J3Y3Y-MK6MZ

When did Madden 23 come out?

For those who did not know, Madden 23 came out on Friday 19th August 2022, and it was released on Playstation and Xbox platforms. The game has been a huge success and continues to bring new content to the gaming community in the form of Ultimate Team content as well as new seasons being released throughout the course of the game.

