NHL 23 is a game that tends to release codes every now and then, and we can reveal how to redeem these codes and if any are available right now.

NHL 23 is a game that tends to release codes every now and then, and we can reveal how to redeem these codes and if any are available right now.

The ice hockey video game developed by EA Vancouver and published by EA Sports has been a huge success and is available for anyone on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The gaming community love codes, and this is due to the fact that players can receive free unlockable rewards once the codes are redeemed.

Codes aren't always available in NHL 23, so be sure to keep an eye on this page to find out if there are any and what they unlock.

How to Redeem NHL 23 Codes

Redeeming codes in games is very easy and will only take you a minute or two to do. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Step One: First, you open NHL 23 on whatever console you use in order to reach the main menu.

First, you open NHL 23 on whatever console you use in order to reach the main menu. Step Two: Once at the main menu, you have to head over to Settings

Once at the main menu, you have to head over to Settings Step Three: Once in settings, you should see and click on a redeem code option.

Once in settings, you should see and click on a redeem code option. Step Four: When this option has loaded up, you have to paste in any NHL 23 code you haven't used.

When this option has loaded up, you have to paste in any NHL 23 code you haven't used. Step Five: Once the code is entered hit redeem and your reward will be unlocked

Are there any available codes in NHL 23?

At the time of writing this piece, there are currently no available codes in NHL 23; however, we will update this page as soon as we can when new codes become available in the game These codes tend to be released inconsistently so it is hard to predict when they will come out. (Last Updated 1st March 2023)

How much money will NHL 23 cost?

For those wondering, the price of NHL 23 varies depending on the edition you get. Players will be looking at paying around £40-50 for the game.

Keep it tuned to GMS for all the latest gaming news!