The UFC has been home to a number of different world-class fighters throughout the years, but which competitor has the most wins in the history of the company? MMA as a sport has grown massively over the past decade, with names such as Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre all becoming big stars in the world of combat sports.

Every competitor enters the octagon with dreams of becoming champion and reaching the pinnacle of the sport, by following the footsteps of some of the greats that have achieved before them. Still, only a select few can etch their names into the top winners in the company’s history, and we’ll be looking at those in this article!

Here is everything you need to know about the fighters who have the most wins in UFC history, with the information provided via UFC Stat Leaders. There are names that will come perhaps as a surprise to readers, and some that maybe won't, who have regularly featured on the records.

10 Max Holloway, Georges St Pierre, Michael Bisping - 20 wins

There is a whole host of talent sat in tenth place in our rankings, with UFC legends St Pierre and Bisping joining current active featherweight Holloway in the top ten. Holloway has an incredible record in the UFC and is well on his way to matching the leading fighter in the promotion, as he is extremely active and is well on his way to further title shots at the age of 31.

Bisping was a revelation for British MMA having reigned as UFC middleweight champion, beating the likes of Anderson Silva and Luke Rockhold while romping to 20 wins, which secured his place in the record books. He now features as a regular analyst on UFC live coverage and is a hugely respected figure both on UK shores and around the world.

St Pierre, who actually beat Bisping towards the back end of his rival's career, is considered arguably the greatest to ever do it alongside Jones having won the welterweight title three times alongside stepping up to become middleweight king. He was ranked as the No.1 in his favoured division for a huge period of time, and has accolades up to his neck in a record-breaking career.

9 Jon Jones - 21 wins

The current UFC heavyweight champion is considered arguably the greatest to ever step in the octagon, but is starting to close in on the final stages of his career. 'Bones' had dominated in the light-heavyweight division for several years with no opponent able to match his skills and dethrone him from the top table in the weight class.

Debut August 2008 v Andre Gusmao Weight divisions Light-heavyweight, heavyweight Total UFC appearances 22 Wins 21 Finish ratio 63%

He has since decided to bulk up and was handed an immediate challenge against Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title, which he won in style and continued his brilliance in a second weight category. It is unclear how long he will choose to continue fighting for, having hinted that he could retire in the near future once he completes his maiden title defence against Stipe Miocic later this year. The American star is currently on a 19-fight win streak which is the largest for current active fighters, which sees his total UFC wins to 21.

8 Rafael Dos Anjos - 21 wins

The Brazilian star makes his way on the list and is considered a veteran of the game who is currently still active. A former lightweight champion, Dos Anjos has been campaigning with the promotion for several years and is considered a fan favourite having beaten the likes of Anthony Pettis, Nate Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

Dos Anjos continues to fight in the UFC to this day and is a real servant in president Dana White's promotion, and has been linked with fighting against the likes of Conor McGregor despite his decline in form. He is now 38-years-old, and it remains to be seen exactly how long he will continue to fight for, particularly after his recent defeat to Vicente Luque.

Debut 2008 v Jeremy Stephens Weight divisions Lightweight, Welterweight Total UFC appearances 34 Wins 21 Finish ratio 50%

7 Neil Magny - 21 wins

Magny is a seasoned campaigner in the UFC and has racked up an incredible 21 wins in the octagon, which sees him in the record books for the most in the welterweight division. He is currently ranked at No.11. in the rankings of the division and remains an active campaigner taking on the likes of Ian Garry and more in recent bouts. He is now 36 and in the twilight stages of his career but is hoping for one last surge in the division before hanging up his gloves.

Debut February 2013 v Jon Manley Weight divisions Welterweight Total UFC appearances 31 Wins 21 Finish ratio 34%

6 Dustin Poirier - 21 wins

'The Diamond' is one of the most recognisable faces on this list, given he has become primarily known for his two recent wins over UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Since joining the UFC, Poirier has been an incredible servant campaigning in several divisions and falling short in a number of title shots which he has earned through hard work and sensational striking.

It remains to be seen how much longer Poirier will continue to fight for, but he remains at the younger side of the entries on the list, and could certainly find himself near the top of this list with a renewed push towards title contention after his brutal loss to Justin Gaethje. Some of his other notable scalps come against Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez, and he will be hoping for a belt to round off his career in style.

Debut January 2011 v Josh Grispi Weight divisions Featherweight, Lightweight Total UFC appearances 29 Wins 21 Finish ratio 67%

5 Demian Maia - 22 wins

One ahead of some of the experienced campaigners on this list, Maia has now retired from the UFC and is aged 45 but has racked up a huge 22 wins in his legendary career. Despite never picking up a title, he picked up some huge wins and twice failed in title shots against Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley after two brilliant runs at middleweight and welterweight. Maia joins a number of legendary Brazilian profiles who stamped their mark on the sport.

Debut October 2010 v Ryan Jensen Weight divisions Welterweight, Middleweight Total UFC appearances 33 Wins 22 Finish ratio 55%

4 Charles Oliveira - 22 wins

A man who is still arguably at the peak of his powers, Oliveira has shown his dominance during an incredible career in the UFC which has seen him with a lengthy reign as lightweight champion. The Brazilian has taken out some of the best with his incredible skills, and is far from done yet as he continues to compete for the crown against fellow elite wrestler Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira is rated extremely high by president Dana White and has often been recognised as one of the most dominant fighters in the modern era. His success in the cage has been boosted by his willingness to fight alongside his activity, which has seen him duel with some greats including fellow ranked Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Debut August 2010 v Darren Elkins Weight divisions Featherweight, Lightweight, Welterweight Total UFC appearances 32 Wins 22 Finish ratio 91%

3 Andrei Arlovski - 23 wins

The Belarusian star still competes in the UFC at the age of 44 and sits third in the list having racked up a mammoth 23 wins during his loyal service to the promotion. Arlovski currently holds the most UFC wins in heavyweight history, which has seen him previously at a career high of undisputed heavyweight king, and his legacy in the division will last for a long time.

He is currently on a two-fight losing streak however and could choose to retire soon, having given a huge service to the sport of MMA, and remaining as one of the longest-serving fighters in the sport's history. Along the way, the heavy hitter has produced some memorable displays against the likes of Travis Browne, Tim Sylvia and against compatriot Vladimir Matyushenko.

Debut November 2000 v Aaron Brink Weight divisions Heavyweight Total UFC appearances 40 Wins 23 Finish ratio 48%

2 Donald Cerrone - 23 wins

'Cowboy' has had a legendary career in the sport which has now ended after an extraordinary stint saw him clock up a mega 23 wins in the octagon. Cerrone came up against some of the very best in the sport including Conor McGregor, Rafael Dos Anjos, Jim Miller and Jorge Masvidal and had an incredible 38 fights before electing to retire.

Despite never becoming champion, Cerrone built up a huge profile and reputation with UFC fans and was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his service to the art of fighting. Throughout his career, he always put in an entertaining show, and was able to clock up a huge number of wins from his willingness to step in the cage and go stride-for-stride with anyone.

Debut February 2011 v Paul Kelly Weight divisions Lightweight, Welterweight Total UFC appearances 38 Wins 23 Finish ratio 69%

1 Jim Miller - 25 wins

A true warrior tops the list for the most UFC wins of all-time, with the lightweight star having entered the record books for almost aspect of his career. Miller currently holds the leading position for the most UFC fights, total wins and lightweight wins having made a sensational name for himself in a famous division.

The American star has a legacy like no other in the UFC, having been the longest servant ever in the promotion's history with 42 bouts, but has never won a title despite his commitment to the cause. Despite his failure to achieve a pivotal part of any MMA fighter's career he has gone about it in an exemplar way and left his name as a heart-warming part of the modern UFC rise in the eyes of the fans.

Debut October 2008 v David Baron Weight divisions Lightweight, Welterweight Total UFC appearances 42 Wins 25 Finish ratio 68%

Read More: UFC Fight Pass: Price, Stream, Content and more

Read More: UFC: Top 10 Biggest Earning PPV Events In History (Ranked)