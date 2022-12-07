UFC has become a global sport under the stewardship of Dana White, taking the cage fighting promotion to unprecedented levels.

As of 2022, the promotion was reported to be worth around $10 billion, showing us all just how much hard work has gone into making it into the phenomenon that it is today, with the sport responsible for making global superstars out of fighters.

Understandably, White has dedicated his life to the sport, so will be biased to his own baby, but he defended the UFC by slamming football, one of, if not the most loved sports in the world.

White was talking on a podcast and discussed the sport of football, comparing it to his UFC brand. The clip has gone viral on social media given the sheer ludicrous nature of his claims.

No sport will be enjoyed by everyone, some people can’t stand any sport whatsoever, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t deserve credit where due. You just have to look at the size of football to see how loved it is and thus how much credit it deserves.

But not White, who wasn’t afraid to give his brutally honest assessment of the sport, although he’ll be in the minority with what he thinks I’m sure.

What did Dana White say?

Now the moment you clicked on this article for, what did White say about the sport so many love and feel incredibly passionate about?

Talking on a podcast, the UFC man claimed: “Soccer? Whole other ball game. Can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth. There’s a reason three-year-olds can play soccer ok? You run around and kick a ball.

“You wouldn’t say that if you were in Brazil, dude I’d say this in any country ever. When you’re playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s**ting me right now? Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?”

To make things worse, he calls the sport soccer, which is understandable given in America, the NFL is football, but the majority of the world refer to it as football, so that’ll surely rub people up the wrong way, even before his absurd views.