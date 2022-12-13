Highlights WWE Superstars on the main roster can expect a minimum base salary of $250,000, according to Triple H.

The listed salaries for top WWE Superstars range from $8.5 million to $2 million annually.

Additionally, wrestlers can earn more through merchandise bonuses, pay-per-view fees, and other perks.

WWE Superstars, once they reach the top of their field, like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, can really earn quite big money as part of their contracts.

However, the question of how much the average WWE Superstar earns, rather that those at the top of the card, is one that's interested fans for quite some time.

Triple H added fuel to that fire earlier last year too, revealing what the minimum pay is for wrestlers working on WWE's main roster.

What is the minimum pay for WWE Superstars?

Over WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas in April 2022, the wrestling giant held a multi-day tryout, with several collegiate athletes competing for the chance to become WWE Superstars.

During the tryouts, Triple H spoke about what the life of a WWE Superstar entails, including how much they can expect to earn.

'The Game' revealed to The Athletic over the course of the weekend that WWE Superstars on the main roster can expect to have a minimum base salary of $250,000.

Paul Levesque [Triple H] said wrestlers on the main roster for “Raw” or “SmackDown” earn at least $250,000 annually.

It's worth noting that the $250,000 figure is just for the wrestler's base salary. That number can go up based on merchandise bonuses and pay-per-view fees.

The moral of the story is while getting to WWE can be a pretty difficult thing for a lot of wrestlers, you're paid pretty handsomely once you do get there.

What are the salaries of top WWE Superstars?

Of course, the $250,000 figure is just the base minium salary for WWE Superstars once they make it to either Raw or SmackDown.

While it can be higher for some top names, that figure will be lower for the wrestlers working down in NXT, but they'll receive new deals to reflect the minimum figure once they get to the main roster.

That is just the minimum base salary though, as top names on Raw and SmackDown show that you can really earn big money through working for WWE.

Below is a list of the 12 highest-paid wrestlers in WWE right now, at least according to The Mirror, with some of the biggest names in the history of the industry featuring.

Name Yearly Salary John Cena $8.5m Roman Reigns $5m Brock Lesnar $5m Randy Orton $4m Seth Rollins $3.5m Becky Lynch $3m Cody Rhodes $3m AJ Styles $3m The Undertaker $2m Kevin Owens $2m Charlotte Flair $2m Logan Paul $2m

Edge, prior to the expiration of his WWE contract, which occured on September 30, was believed to be earning $3m each year. The deal, which he signed prior to his return from retirement in January 2020, would have made him one of WWE's top ten earners.

It's worth stressing that the figures listed above are just the base salaries that WWE Superstars earn, and they'll bring hime significantly more money once bonuses from merchandise, video game inclusions and the like are added up.

