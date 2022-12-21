Highlights Logan Paul has a diverse career that includes podcasting, boxing, wrestling, and YouTube stardom, which has led to a massive following.

He has shown his skills and passion for combat sports, excelling in his performances as a wrestler and generating huge audiences for his boxing events.

Logan Paul is known for his podcasting, boxing, WWE career and his career as a YouTube star, and we can tell you all about his boxing record so far. Paul's life in the limelight has been one full of controversy, but also one in which you have seen him mature and become a better person thanks to his career in combat sports so far. This has seen him generate a massive following, and no doubt many are curious to see him get back in the boxing ring once again.

Paul has shown his skills in combat sports having grown up with a wrestling background which has seen him sign a deal with wrestling promotion WWE where he has excelled in his performances as an entertainer. He has also shown his passion and desire to succeed in other combat sports and has already had some big nights in the boxing ring which will no doubt continue in the near future.

Who is Logan Paul?

YouTube sensational Logan Paul rose to fame down to his early popularity on the video streaming service as a content creator alongside his brother Jake who he worked alongside to generate huge prominence in the community. He has since gone on to become a leading influencer who has gripped the combat sports space, holding good working relationships with some of the space's most leading figures including UFC president Dana White and Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Paul has amassed a subscriber base of over 23 million in that time and has shown that he has the ability to generate huge audiences to his combat sports events, having sold millions of pay-per-views for his fights to date in boxing. It remains to be seen exactly how far he can go in the combat sports world, but he will certainly be generating revenue from alternative streams including hugely popular energy drink Prime with former boxing rival KSI.

When was Logan Paul's boxing debut?

Paul was part of the original batch to feature in the early rise of influencer boxing taking to the squared circle for his maiden appearance in the UK in August 2018. The event was sanctioned as an amateur bout against YouTube rival KSI and attracted huge interest across the globe with the fight drawing huge pay-per-view revenue and selling out Manchester Arena.

However, what happened on the night was unfortunate for Paul who put in a resolute display on his debut but only came away with a draw which left the same questions unanswered with regard to their heated rival. Paul had shown he had grasped the early concept of combat sports well, and was not done with just one amateur bout to his name, as he looked to make a go of things after the success of the event alongside his brother Jake, who also impressed on the night.

Who trains Logan Paul?

'The Maverick' has worked with some of the best in combat sports including WWE legend Shawn Michaels for his wrestling debut and UFC kings Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. But for his stint in the squared circle, Paul has been working with coach Milton Lacroix, also known as Milton Supreme. He is an extremely experienced coach who has worked extensively in the sport at both amateur and professional level since the 1980s, with the likes of Shannon Briggs working under his stewardship.

Paul initially worked with Briggs for his rematch defeat to KSI, but since moved on to work with Lacroix who has taken the mantle and dedicated significant time to helping him with his craft including for his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. Paul has also trained in his brother's own gym in Puerto Rico, where the 'Problem Child' has brought in some high-level sparring and training partners to prepare for his wins over Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Logan Paul KOs

Paul has yet to score a KO in his multiple appearances in the boxing ring, but will be hoping to turn that around in the near future as he searches for his maiden win in the influencer space. The American YouTuber has also yet to be stopped in the ring by an opponent having first drawn with KSI, but he did score a big knockdown of his opponent in their rematch in the US under professional rules.

He sent his rival tumbling to the canvas with a heavy barrage which the referee counted, but he later lost ground in the contest after being deducted points for repetitive holding, which ultimately cost him in a narrow split decision defeat. Paul was left frustrated after scoring his first ever knockdown, but it is something he would later look to build on after earning a huge exhibition with boxing legend Mayweather.

Despite, of course failing to knock out the undefeated legend when they met in their Miami money-spinner, Paul put up a good account of himself and managed to survive the eight round distance which is more than can be said for many including UFC superstar Conor McGregor who met a tenth round fate late on. Mayweather was complimentary of his rival at the end of the bout, with Paul's brother Jake having even incredibly suggested that his sibling did enough to get his hand raised, a statement which he has since withdrawn.

Logan Paul's boxing record

Paul has never won a fight amassing a record of one defeat and two draws in the ring in his three fights. Many potential opponents have cropped up for Paul who he has unable to fight, but one of his draws will go down as a huge success. His first stalemate came against KSI, in a showdown which fuelled a newly found rivalry between the pair but also sparked a whole new wave of influencer boxing in the sport which was spurred on further by their high-profile rematch.

The second contest generated huge interest but saw him suffer another devastating defeat, to which he puts down to both officiating and the power punching aggressive style of KSI who went on to take a break from the sport. Paul was not done however and got a huge opportunity to take on 'Money' for which is considered his most famous performance after hearing the final bell. Several potential fights have come and gone alongside regular injuries as he juggles his boxing career with a contract in the WWE, including shots at Nate Diaz and controversial ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate, but he will be hoping to revive his squared circle ambitions with a stint under KSI's promotional banner Misfits Boxing.

Weight Cruiserweight (200lb) Reach 76 inches /193 centimeters Boxing Record 0-1-2 (O KOS) Debut 2018 Rounds boxed 20 Next Fight October 14 v Dillon Danis

Who is Logan Paul fighting next?

Paul's next opponent after a lengthy absence from the ring will come in the shape of bitter foe and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. The Bellator star has never competed in the ring before despite having previously signed to a fight with KSI on the same promotional banner, before withdrawing completely after a heated face-off. However, Paul and Danis have since agreed to a six round battle as the chief support to KSI's clash with Tommy Fury, and the pair have already shared countless heated exchanges in the build-up.

The Impaulsive host has been the target of a vicious social media campaign from Danis against his fiancée Nina Agdal, who has been used as a target by the MMA fighter as he becomes more and more associated with social media trolling. Since his time behind the keyboard, the pair have come face-to-face in a sit down at a table, which threatened to end in disaster with objects nearly thrown and bets made over Paul's upcoming wedding.

WATCH: Logan Paul and Dillon Danis make bet

In the press conference after the event, the pair were prevented from a closer face-off by organisers over violence fears, which turned out to be the right decision after Paul purchased his enemy a birthday cake which helped spark riotous scenes in front of the worlds media. Irrespective of the persistent trading of verbal barbs, Paul will know he will go into the showdown as significant favourite given his previous experience in addition to his advantageous size.

What have others said about Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather: “He’s a great young fighter, strong and tough,” he said. “He’s better than I thought he was. As far as with the big guys, the heavyweights, it’s going to be kind of hard, but he’s a tough, rough competitor. “It was good action, we had fun. I’m surprised by him tonight - good guy. I fought against a heavyweight and I had fun, even though he hasn’t got much experience, he wanted to use his weight and tie me up tonight. I had fun, I’m pretty sure he had fun."