Football fans across the globe love to play the official 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League game and we have picked five top FPL transfers you could put in your team ahead of game week 26.

There is so much debate and opinion across the whole of the internet and social media as to who to put in your team, so it can be somewhat tricky to decide.

Players go on hot streaks, save penalties and the odd suspension, so you really have to look towards the near future as well as the current game week.

With that in mind, look at our five transfers below, and hopefully, you will be firing close to the triple-digit mark in points this week!

FPL Game Week 26: Five transfer targets

With Fantasy Premier League players able to get points from clean sheets, goals, assists, penalties, penalty saves and bonuses, there is a lot to think about. Players will also be deducted points for bookings and own goals.

With this in mind, have a look at five great signings you should make ahead of the fixtures in game week 26:

1: Martin Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is free-scoring currently and is such a key reason for the club being so good at the moment. With the Gunners flying high at the top of the division and Odegaard facing Bournemouth, there is no doubt he will provide more points in his upcoming fixtures.

FPL Price: £7.0m

2: Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal attacker will have the opportunity to haul this week as he faces both Bournemouth this game week. With him also on penalties and the fact that he has been scoring and assisting lately, Saka is a no-brainer.

FPL Price: £8.5m

3: Mohamed Salah

A risky player for this game week, but a possible differential is Salah. The Liverpool attacker faces in form Manchester United at Anfield, but he loves this fixture and with Liverpool desperate for points, he will be essential and could easily provide a big points haul.

FPL Price: £12.7m

4: Ivan Toney

A player who has a great set of fixtures coming up, including a tasty home fixture against rivals Fulham, is Ivan Toney. He also has a couple of double gameweeks coming up, so putting him in early, when he has bagged a lot of goals this season already, is not a risk at all.

FPL Price: £7.6m

5: Harry Kane

Harry Kane is surprisingly another possible differential option we have on this list; however, he is on fire at the moment when it comes to fantasy as he consistently produces goals or assists. The North London side play a Wolves side who just conceded three goals to Liverpool.

FPL Price: £11.8m

