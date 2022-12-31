Kaka welcomed Lionel Messi to the exclusive ‘Triple Crown’ club after the legendary forward won the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi, playing in what is presumed to have been the final World Cup of his illustrious career, inspired Argentina to glory in Qatar with a series of breathtaking performances throughout the tournament.

This was the crowning moment of Messi’s career. It’s the achievement which, for many, puts him firmly alongside the late Pele and Diego Maradona on the pantheon of all-time greats.

Messi joins the 'Triple Crown' club - what is it?

Messi’s World Cup triumph saw him join an exclusive list of players, becoming the ninth players to join the ‘Triple Crown’ club.

But what is the ‘Triple Crown’ club, we hear you cry.

Every player on the list has won the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and at least one Ballon d’Or.

What was Kaka's message to Lionel Messi?

On his Instagram story, Kaka posted a graphic alongside the caption: "Welcome to the club, Leo Messi."

Let’s check out the list in full:

Sir Bobby Charlton

World Cup 1966 (England); European Cup 1968 (Manchester United); Ballon d'Or 1966.

The only Englishman to make the list so far, the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton won the World Cup and Ballon d’Or in the same year (1966) before lifting the European Cup with Manchester United two years later.

Franz Beckenbauer

World Cup 1974 (West Germany); European Cup 1974, 1975, 1976 (Bayern Munich); Ballon d'Or 1972, 1976

One of the greatest German footballers ever - if not *the* greatest - Franz Beckenbauer is the only player on this list, other than Messi, to have won the Ballon d’Or more than once.

Gerd Muller

World Cup 1974 (West Germany); European Cup 1974, 1975, 1976 (Bayern Munich); Ballon d'Or 1970

Beckenbauer’s former teammate, Gerd Muller is one of the most prolific strikers in football history. Few players either before or since Muller have made scoring goals look so straightforward.

Paolo Rossi

World Cup 1982 (Italy); European Cup 1985 (Juventus); Ballon d'Or 1982

Winner of the Golden Ball and Golden Boot at the 1982 World Cup, Italy’s Paolo Rossi then went on to lift the European Cup with Juventus three years later.

Zinedine Zidane

World Cup 1998 (France); Champions League 2002 (Real Madrid); Ballon d'Or 1998

Zinedine Zidane turned football into art. His two headed goals in the 1998 World Cup final against Brazil earned him the Ballon d’Or.

He won the Champions League with Real Madrid four years later, scoring one of the greatest goals of all time against Bayer Leverkusen in the final at Hampden Park.

Rivaldo

World Cup 2002 (Brazil); Champions League 2003 (AC Milan); Ballon d'Or 1999

The 1999 Ballon d’Or went to Rivaldo after he helped Brazil win the Copa America that year.

The gifted playmaker went on to win the World Cup in South Korea/Japan three years later before adding the Champions League to his collection of trophies in 2003.

Ronaldinho

World Cup 2002 (Brazil); Champions League 2006 (Barcelona); Ballon d'Or 2005

One of the sport’s biggest icons during the opening decade of the 21st century, Ronaldinho provided joy to millions of football fans thanks to his remarkable ability.

At his untouchable peak during his first few years at Barcelona, Ronaldinho deservedly claimed the Ballon d’Or award in 2005.

Kaka

World Cup 2002 (Brazil); Champions League 2007 (AC Milan); Ballon d'Or 2007

Kaka is arguably a little fortunate to be on the list considering he hardly featured at the 2002 World Cup, but the fact of the matter is he has the medal.

Kaka was almost unplayable in 2007 and won the Ballon d’Or after lifting the Champions League trophy with AC Milan.

Lionel Messi

World Cup 2022 (Argentina); Champions League 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona); Ballon d’Or 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021.

Just look at that list of Ballon d’Or award wins. Insane. And there’s ever chance that seven will become eight in 2023 after Messi won the World Cup with Argentina.

The greatest footballer of all time? He’s now unquestionably part of the conversation - and that’s all that any elite player can really ask for.