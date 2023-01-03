Highlights The Super Ballon d'Or, awarded in 1989, is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can achieve, with only one winner so far.

Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer and Alfredo Di Stefano were all in contention to win the award

It is uncertain whether the Super Ballon d'Or will be awarded again, but in 2029, players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be contenders for the title.

The Ballon d'Or award is the world’s most prestigious individual sporting prize. The award, created by France Football (owned by the L’Équipe Group), has been given out every year since 1956.

The main awards, presented at an annual gala ceremony, are the men's and women's Ballon d'Or for the best player over the previous year; the Kopa Trophy for the best young men's player; Gerd Müller Trophy for the best striker, and the Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper. There is also the Club of the Year Prize and Socrates Award.

Numerous legendary players over the years have scooped up the trophy, including Lionel Messi, who has won it seven times, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it five times. Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer and George Best have all also got their hands on the reputable award.

However, there is an award that is even more prestigious than the great Ballon d'Or - the Super Ballon d'Or. So what is it? Who has won it before? Where is the trophy now? And will it even be handed out again? Find out everything you need to know below.

What is the Super Ballon d'Or?

The Super Ballon d'Or is the name of a prize that was awarded on 24 December 1989, by the French football magazine France Football for the best football player of the last three decades. The trophy looks similar to the Ballon d'Or but has many mini gold footballs at its base. So far, the award has only been given out once - making it possibly the rarest accolade a footballer can achieve.

Who has won the Super Ballon d'Or?

Only European players could win the Ballon d'Or until 1995, when it was expanded to include all players from any origin that have been active at European clubs. That means that the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona were not able to win the Super Ballon d'Or in 1989.

The front runners for the award in 1989 included France legend Michel Platini, who won three consecutive Ballon d'Or trophies from 1984-1986 and Beckenbauer, considered one of the greatest defensive-minded players in football history. Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1971, 1973 and 1974, and Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano were also in contention.

It was the latter who picked up the trophy, emerging victorious in a vote involving fans, a France football jury and former winners of the Ballon d'Or. Di Stefano, who passed away in 2014, established himself as a legend at Real Madrid, scoring 308 goals in 396 official matches and helping them to 18 trophies in a 11-year spell from 1953-1964.

Alfredo Di Stefano - Real Madrid Official Stats Games 396 Goals 308 Trophies 18 (Including seven La Liga titles and five European Cup triumphs)

Where is Di Stefano's trophy now?

Di Stefano's Super Ballon d'Or award was on display at the Real Madrid museum at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. However, in 2021, a lot of his memorabilia, including the rare trophy, was auctioned off at Julien's Auctions in London. The Super Ballon d'Or was the most expensive item in the auction by some distance, selling for a whopping £187,500.

Who could win the next Super Ballon d'Or?

It is unknown whether the Super Ballon d'Or trophy will ever be handed out again. However, there is a chance that it could be presented for the second time in 2029, 30 years after the first was given out.

So, who will be in contention to win it? Two-time winner Ronaldo Nazario and three-time winner Marco van Basten will likely both be among the nominees. But, realistically, it will be a two-horse race between two players: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi will be the favourite having won the Ballon d'Or trophy seven times, and he could well win his eighth later this year. But, despite Messi's record-breaking total, many believe Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer ever and there will surely be many people that think he deserves to be the second winner of the prestigious trophy. We hope the award is handed out once more in 2029 as it will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious.