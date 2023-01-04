Sports fans love to keep an eye out for new football kits being released and we can reveal all the latest around the shirts Premier League sides will be wearing in the 2023/24 season.

Numerous brands are involved in the kit-making world for top clubs like Adidas, Nike, Puma and Hummel. However, they don't always create kits that fans love. In fact, some are horrendous.

With football kits in such demand, people constantly look out for leaks as they always tend to surface on social media in the build-up to release.

This article is compiled with leaks that have been taken from reliable sources, with some clubs having released their new kits already.

Here is everything we know so far about each club's 2023/24 Premier League kits:

Arsenal Home Shirt

Leaks from Footy Headlines have revealed the possible home shirt that the Gunners will have in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Of course, the home shirt has the typical red and white of Arsenal, but this time, the badge and the sponsor looks set to be in gold.

Another potential kit has been making the rounds online. It looks similar to the above image, but with vertical zigzagged lines. The gold stripes would add a touch of class and carry on long list of quality Arsenal kits.

Arsenal Away Shirt

The colours of this kit have been leaked. Apparently, the away strip will be a fluorescent yellow and the logo will be black.

Diving deeper, two separate away kit concepts have been going viral. The first doesn't deter too much away from previous renditions.

Meanwhile, the second image leaves a lot to be desired...

Arsenal Third Shirt

Contrasting the main away shirt, the reportedly leaked third kit is a little moody. It won't be long before the actual range is confirmed.

Who is Arsenal's kit manufacturer?

The company that creates the kits for Arsenal currently are Adidas, and they are contracted to create kits for the Gunners until 2030.

Aston Villa Home Shirt

Sadly, the Aston Villa home shirt has not been leaked yet; however, we do know that they will keep the kit the typical claret and blue.

Aston Villa Away Shirt

The away shirt is also yet to be leaked; however, the club have based this strip on kits from their history in the past, so we wouldn't be shocked to see that happen again.

Who is Aston Villa's kit manufacturer?

Aston Villa have put their faith in Castore as their kit manufacturer, and the company will have to work with a brand new Aston Villa badge next season as the club revamp.

Bournemouth Home Shirt

The AFC Bournemouth home shirt has not been leaked or confirmed yet. Bournemouth will be sticking with red and black, but we wonder if they will try to change the stripes drastically following new owners coming to the club.

Bournemouth Away Shirt

An away shirt has also not been shown yet; however, we expect the club to go for a bright or white away strip as they tend to do this quite a lot. It is also worth wondering whether they will be in this division next season.

Who is Bournemouth's kit manufacturer?

The Cherries currently have their kits made by Umbro, and this shows no signs of changing at the moment.

Brentford Home Shirt

The bees are flying high in their red and white stripes whilst in the Premier League, and last season, they became the first club in Premier League history to keep the same home kit for two seasons. Therefore, we will see them with a new home shirt for the first time in two seasons and it will be very interesting to see how much they change the home strip from this season.

Brentford Away Shirt

The club love a bright away strip, and it will be interesting to see if they keep this going; however, with their home strip being bright, we could see them go for a darker away strip in 2023/24. Sadly we have no information on the kit yet.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Brentford?

Like Bournemouth, Umbro makes the kits for Brentford and we do not see this changing for the 2023/24 season.

Brighton Home Shirt

No information about the new strip for the 2023/24 season has been revealed yet; however, they never change from their blue and white stripes so don't expect much change.

Brighton Away Shirt

The Seagulls went with a stand-out kit for their away shirt in 2023/24, and they have gone for green and yellow in the past, so expect a bright colour for this kit.

In a sustainable move, Brighton often retain their away shirt to be deployed as their third kit. Thus, it's likely that we will at least see their orange shirt on the road next season.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Brighton?

Currently, Nike manufactures the kits for Brighton and Hove Albion and they will continue to do so for the 2023/24 season.

Burnley Home Shirt

Winning the Championship meant that Burnley was the first team to be promoted to the Premier League this year. This means that we will see another claret and blue kit in the top flight. The updated design is yet to be confirmed.

Burnley Away Shirt

Like the home kit, we are yet to hear details of the away shirt that will mark Burnley's return to the Premier League.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Burnley?

Umbro made the last kit for Burnley. However, the manufacturer could change come next season.

Chelsea Home Shirt

Footy Headlines previously shared leaks for the 2023/24 Chelsea home shirt. It might be simple, but it looks lovely as they keep their traditional blue but go with a gold badge and lettering.

Chelsea Away Shirt

While there is yet to be an official announcement, we can see what colours the badge will have. Footy Headlines revealed that Chelsea will have a White/Black(Very Dark Navy)/Gold badge.

Footy Headlines has since shared another concept based on leaked information. It's more abstract than the previous rendition.

Chelsea Third Shirt

The third shirt has been leaked by Footy Headlines and it looks like a fantastic kit. The Blues will be going with a turquoise green colour which has black detailing on the logo and sponsoring.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Chelsea?

Nike is the kit manufacturer for the Blues. We do not see the two parting ways anytime soon, despite Adidas becoming synonymous with the club's glory years of the 2000s.

Crystal Palace Home Shirt

The Eagles really changed their home kit last season but obviously stuck with the original red and blue colours. It will be really interesting to see what they do for the 2023/24 season and if they return to the blue and red stripes.

Crystal Palace Away Shirt

The away shirt has not been revealed or leaked yet; however, the club love to use yellow on their away strip or black. They also sometimes based this kit on historic kits from their past.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Crystal Palace?

Macron returned as the kit manufacturer at the start of the 2022/23 season for Crystal Palace and looks to stay as a team for the foreseeable future.

Everton Home Shirt

Unfortunately, Everton fans are more focused on a relegation battle than future kits, and no leaks have been revealed yet. They will keep their Merseyside Blue home kits, and we don't expect them to try any modern changes with this.

Everton Away Shirt

In the 2022/23 season, Everton went for a bright pink kit and it does look nice. There has been no information about this kit; however, we believe they will continue with a bright colour to differentiate from their home kit.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Everton?

Hummel is currently the kit manufacturer for Everton. The partnership is set to continue in 2023/24 as the pair signed a deal to stay together for next season.

Fulham Home Shirt

Sadly, we have no information on the home shirt for Fulham, but there is no way that it will not be predominantly white with some black colouring.

Fulham Away Shirt

Again, nothing is known about the away shirt as no leaks or official news has surfaced. Fulham's away kits are really different year after year, so it is hard to guess what will happen with this shirt.

Nonetheless, like Brighton, Fulham regularly relegate their away shirt to become their third shirt in the next season. As a result, we could see the West London club’s teal and navy shirts at certain away grounds.

Who is Fulham's kit manufacturer?

For now, Fulham works with Adidas to produce their kits; however, this is due to expire at the end of the season. Therefore, we could see this easily change.

Leeds United Home Shirt

Leeds fans flood to get new kits every season, especially now that the club are in the Premier League. Their home shirt will be predominantly white, and we are waiting to hear if they will continue to support this with a bit of yellow.

Leeds United Away Shirt

The away shirt for Leeds has been both bright and dark colours in the past, and if they stay up, we would expect them to go for a very new style as they have really expanded their ideas over the last few years.

Who manufactures Leeds' kits?

Leeds has a brilliant partnership with Adidas. We expect this to continue for the foreseeable future as they have made some great kits together.

Leicester City Home Shirt

Leicester City always has a home shirt that will be a dark blue, similar to Everton's, and despite us having no information about the kit yet we are pretty sure that they will stick to this colouring.

Leicester City Away Shirt

The 2022/23 away shirt for the Foxes is currently black; however, we have seen them have white and maroon kits in the past. We see them switching from black to a brighter colour for the 2023/24 season.

Who manufactures the kits for Leicester?

Leicester are currently working with Adidas; however, we could see this change for the 2023/23 season as their deal with Adidas expires this summer.

Liverpool Home Shirt

Already looking forward to next season, Liverpool has released images of their 2023/24 home kit, which is available to pre-order. The club highlights that the kit is a tribute to an emotional period.

As Liverpool shares on its website.

"With white accents to the collar and the sleeves, the new Liverpool home kit is inspired by the shirt worn by the legendary 1973/74 squad – and the re-birth of Bill Shankly's second great team that lifted the FA Cup. Meanwhile, a 97 set between two eternal flames resides on the back of the collar – ensuring those who tragically lost their lives at the Hillsborough disaster are honoured and remembered."

Liverpool Away Shirt

Footy Headlines have been able to leak the colours of the potential away kit. The Liverpool away shirt looks likely to be a green and white strip.

Liverpool Third Shirt

The third shirt has been leaked and it has revealed that the Reds will have a lilac purple shirt to use when needed next season.

Who manufactures the kits for Liverpool?

If these leaks are true, then Liverpool will most definitely be continuing with Nike for the 2023/24 season. Even if they are not, we still expect the two to work together for a long time.

Manchester City Home & Away Shirt

We have some leaks that have surfaced on Twitter revealing the three kits Manchester City could wear for the 2023/24 season. Twitter account @ErlingRole posted the three and they look like very nice kits. Cityzens will recognise some throwbacks. Have a look at the kits down below.

Who manufactures the kits for Man City?

Puma are the current manufacturer for Man City and they will continue making the kits for the club in the 2023/24 season.

Manchester United Home Shirt

The colours and a mockup of a potential kit had been previously revealed by Footy Headlines. The home kit will be red, black and white. The black will be on the sleeves and the collar.

We also shared another image of a 'leaked' kit last month, which was met with a mixed response by Manchester United's faithful. Some people weren't a fan of the snakeskin style!

Manchester United Away Shirt

It looks like the Red Devils are returning with a very dark green and white away kit like we have seen them do in the 2021/22 season. We will see stripes on this kit with the crest in the middle of the shirt.

There have been rumours of the below shirt. Battling it out in the top four seems to have Newcastle's kit on Man United's minds.

Who manufactures the kits for Man United?

After a hiatus since 1992, Adidas returned to Man United's colours in 2015. Umbro and Nike filled the void in between.

Newcastle United Home Shirt

Sadly the home shirt for Newcastle has not been revealed yet for the 2023/24 season; however, we do know that they will keep their black and white stripes.

Newcastle United Away Shirt

Like the home shirt, we have no news about the away shirt; however, we wouldn't be shocked to see the colours of white and green return for the 2023/24 season. In fact, there have been murmurs that the Toon's away shirt will be a reverse of this season's "Saudi-inspired" design.

Who manufactures the kits for Newcastle?

For now, the kits are produced by Castore. Yet, rumours have suggested that Newcastle could get a new kit maker and kit sponsor for next season.

Nottingham Forest Home Shirt

Nottingham Forest will stick to their traditional red shirt for the 2023/24 season and they will be hoping to stay in the Premier League. They normally have white shorts with this type of strip.

Nottingham Forest Away Shirt

There is no information about the away shirt for next season. The club produced a yellow and blue one for the 2022/23 season. We would expect them not to use these colours again.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Nottingham Forest?

Like Crystal Palace, Macron is the name on the shirt for Nottingham Forest. However, Forest are expected to soon land a deal with Adidas.

Sheffield United Home Shirt

Earning second place in the Championship sees Sheffield United in the top flight next season. They will be a like for like swap with Southampton's red and white shirt. We await an announcement on the specifics.

Sheffield United Away Shirt

Last season, the Yorkshire club went for white and black for their two shirts on the road. It won't be a surprise to see a shake-up in the summer.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Sheffield United?

Italian sports equipment brand Errea makes the club's shirts.

Tottenham Hotspur Home Shirt

The home shirt for Spurs will be very similar to the last two seasons. It will be white and navy and white will dominate the shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur Away Shirt

Despite no official information or mock-up leaks, there are some details about the away kit for the North London side. Footy Headlines has revealed that the colours will be Marine/Purple/Hologram. The logos will be iridescent.

The below photo has since been shared online:

Tottenham Hotspur Third Shirt

In a slight twist, beige is set to be a feature for the third shirt. Still, more details are set to be revealed shortly.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Spurs?

Nike manufactures the kits for Tottenham, and they are both very happy to continue this partnership for the foreseeable future.

West Ham United Home Shirt

There is no information about this kit yet, but we do know that the club will stick to their traditional home colours of claret and blue. Details of the new kit are set to be announced in the coming days.

West Ham United Away Shirt

Again there is no information about this kit yet; however, with the kit being black in the 2022/23 season we would expect it to be a brighter colour for the 2023/24 season.

Who is the kit manufacturer for West Ham?

There were rumours that Nike could become the new kit maker for West Ham. Nonetheless, it looks like the Hammers have their kits made by Umbro once again.

Wolves Home Shirt

The home shirt for the 2023/24 season will predictably continue to be the standard gold/orange colour we see Wolves use in the Premier League.

Wolves Away Shirt

The club are keeping quiet on this shirt at the moment and no news or rumours have surfaced, so it is hard to predict what colour this shirt will be next season.

Who is the kit manufacturer for Wolves?

Wolves are another who has Castore as their kit manufacturer, and the company will continue to work with Wolves next.

New faces

Spending next season in the Championship, the Southampton are not on the list, but the Saints have tried to modify their home shirt a bit over the last few seasons. One thing has always been certain - the red and white of the kit.

Burnley and Sheffield United confirmed promotion in April. There is one spot left to fill, and we will find out who will take it after the play-offs are over this month. Thus, there will be plenty of refreshed kit designs spotted at stadiums across the country next season.