Toni Kroos produced one of the most savage interviews of 2022 following the Champions League final.

Kroos was named in the starting lineup for Real Madrid's clash against Liverpool in Paris.

He played the whole match as Real prevailed 1-0 at the Stade de France.

Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of the game as Real won a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

Kroos stormed out of interview after Real Madrid's 2022 Champions League victory

Kroos went viral following the 2022 Champions League final after storming out of an interview in rage.

The German midfielder was asked by a ZDF journalist whether he was surprised that Madrid were put under pressure by Liverpool.

Kroos did not take the question well. Re-live the moment below...

VIDEO: Kroos raged at journalist after 2022 Champions League final

"You had 90 minutes to think about sensible questions. And then you ask me two s****y questions. That's crazy," he responded, per the Daily Mail.

"It's not surprising that you get into trouble against Liverpool. What is that a question? We're not playing a group game somewhere, we're playing the Champions League final.

Kroos continued: "It's really bad. Really bad, really. First you ask three negative questions. You already know that you come from Germany."

Toni Kroos explained why he stormed out of interview

Kroos expanded further on why he stormed out of the interview after the match.

"You can ask: 'How did you watch the game?' I wouldn't have said we put them against the wall from the first minute until the 90th minute," he told Einfach mal luppen podcast, per the Daily Mail.

"I'm the first to say it was a close game and Liverpool probably had some chances. more. But we won the game, like in the last few months. But instead I wanted to hear that we won unfairly. I don't give a s*** in a final, you have to win it.

"At the time I was just p***** off. I was p***** off at him. Of course we had to go through two or three pressure phases , I also told him that when he asked the question. But that's normal.

"What do you expect? That we dominate Liverpool during 90 minutes? They're a world-class team. We had to beat them and that's what we did."