Highlights Levi Colwill, Chelsea's talented young defender, has agreed to a new six-year contract with the club.

Colwill's new contract comes with a significant pay rise, reportedly worth £100,000-per-week.

There had been a huge amount of speculation around the future of Chelsea’s talented young defender Levi Colwill this summer.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Premier League rivals Brighton and was exceptional.

After helping the Seagulls finish sixth in the table, Roberto De Zerbi’s side were interested in making Colwill’s loan a permanent deal and made a bid worth £30 million.

And they were not the only English side interested in the player, with Liverpool also looking to poach the Chelsea man.

However, Colwill’s parent club rejected any approaches, with Fabrizio Romano describing how they considered the player “untouchable.”

New manager Mauricio Pochettino had also made no secret of his desire to keep the defender, believing that he could become, “one of the greatest centre-backs in England.”

And after featuring in Chelsea’s pre-season matches, reports revealed on Monday night that Colwill had agreed a new deal in principle with Chelsea.

The Daily Mail write that he will sign a six-year deal, meaning he will be under contract at Stamford Bridge until at least 2029.

That new contract is set to come with a significant pay rise too, but how much will the highly-rated youngster make compared to his Chelsea teammates?

Using Capology, we have assembled a list of all known Chelsea player wages and compared them to Colwill’s new salary.

Unfortunately, the salaries of a few new signings such as Nicolas Jackson and Malo Gusto are unavailable via Capology. So we have turned to Salary Sport for those players.

How much do Chelsea’s players earn?

28 Malo Gusto - £6,900-per-week (Salary Sport)

Signed from Lyon for £26.3 million in January, Gusto has looked bright in pre-season for Chelsea.

He has featured in their matches against Fulham, Newcastle, and Brighton, and looks more than capable of being a backup option to Reece James.

27 Lewis Hall - £7,000-per-week

Hall has risen up through the club’s academy system and made his senior debut in an FA Cup win over Chesterfield.

He played nine times in the Premier League last season, mostly as a left-back, but he might struggle for game time if Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella remain fully fit this campaign.

26 Ian Maatsen - £11,000-per-week ( Salary Sport

Maatsen spent last season on loan at Burnley and was impressive as the Clarets won the Championship.

The full-back made 39 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

He has looked impressive in pre-season for Chelsea, and has stated his desire to stay at the club despite Burnley being interested in a permanent deal.

25 Nicolas Jackson - £12,000-per-week (Salary Sport)

Jackson is the latest striker looking to break Chelsea’s number nine curse, and the early signs in pre-season look promising.

Signed from Villarreal for £31.8 million, the 22-year-old has already bagged goals against Newcastle and Brighton.

He also picked up two assists against the Seagulls. Blues supporters will want to see more of the same from him going forward.

24 Cesare Casadei - £15,000-per-week (Salary Sport)

Chelsea signed Casadei from Inter Milan last summer.

The 20-year-old joined Reading on loan in January this year, making 15 appearances in all competitions for the Royals.

He claimed the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the FIFA U20 World Cup, scoring seven times and providing two assists as Italy lost to Uruguay in the final.

23 Marcus Bettinelli - £35,000-per-week

Former Fulham shot-stopper Bettinelli has mostly had to settle for a spot on the bench since joining Chelsea in 2021.

The 31-year-old has made just one appearance for the club.

He appears content with his role at the club though, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2026 in March this year.

22 Armando Broja - £40,000-per-week

Broja had shown moments of quality while on loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 season, scoring nine times for the Saints.

With Romelu Lukaku being loaned to Inter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not firing, Broja could have been the man to lead the line for Chelsea last season.

But the 21-year-old was ruled out for a significant portion of the campaign when he picked up a knee injury against Aston Villa during a friendly in the World Cup break.

The striker will hope for better fortunes in the upcoming campaign.

21 Gabriel Slonina - £40,000-per-week

Signed from Chicago Fire in 2022, Slonina is yet to make a competitive senior appearance for Chelsea.

The 19-year-old played eight times for Cheslea’s under-21 squad last season and featured in their pre-season friendly against Fulham.

He is reportedly set for a loan move to Belgian side KAS Eupen, with Chelsea eager for him to develop.

20 Trevoh Chalobah - £50,000-per-week

Chalobah joined Chelsea at nine and progressed through the academy, becoming a regular starter for the senior side under both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

He signed a new deal with the club which keeps him under contract until 2028, but he could be on the move this summer.

The Blues have agreed a deal with Monaco for defender Axel Disasi, and the Evening Standard write that Chalobah is ready to leave the club with his opportunities next season becoming more limited.

He will reportedly cost any team £45 million.

19 Conor Gallagher - £50,000-per-week

Gallagher made 35 league appearances for Chelsea last season, scoring three times and providing one assist.

He has featured heavily in the club’s pre-season matches too, but could potentially be set to leave the club this summer.

West Ham are one team who are interested and had a £40 million bid rejected for the midfielder.

18 Noni Madueke - £50,000-per-week

Signed from PSV Eindhoven in January, Madueke was one of the few bright sparks for Chelsea last season.

The winger looked very good on the ball and opened his goalscoring account in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

Madueke also featured for England’s under-21 side at the European Championships, helping the Young Lions lift the trophy.

17 Benoît Badiashile - £90,000-per-week

Badiashile was another mid-season signing last campaign, joining from Monaco and putting pen to paper on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

The defender looked impressive at points last season but was ruled out with a hamstring injury in May.

The 22-year-old is still recovering and will hope to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

16 Hakim Ziyech - £100,000-per-week

Ziyech might not be on this list for much longer.

Having joined Chelsea in 2020, the winger has struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI.

A loan move away to PSG collapsed in January, as did a transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in June, but the 30-year-old is still pushing for an exit.

15 Carney Chukwuemeka - £100,000-per-week

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa and made a handful of appearances for the Blues last season.

The 19-year-old made 15 outings in all competitions and will be hoping to make even more now that several midfielders have left the club.

Pochettino recently showered him with praise, calling him, “a very talented player.”

14 Mykhailo Mudryk - £100,000-per-week

Despite the fanfare when Mudryk joined Chelsea for £89 million from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Ukrainian failed to make much of an impact last year.

He picked up just two assists in 15 Premier League appearances.

The 22-year-old has looked bright in pre-season though, scoring a fantastic goal against Brighton. Might this be his year?

13 Levi Colwill - £100,000-per-week (Daily Mail)

Having been with Chelsea since the under-nine age group, Colwill looks set to continue his journey with the Blues.

He made 22 appearances while on loan at Brighton and impressed with his composed defending and excellent passing.

Read More: Levi Colwill: Chelsea loanee's impressive highlights in Brighton's win v Arsenal

According to Capology, Colwill previously earned £5,000-per-week, so this new contract will give him an absolutely huge payrise.

12 Thiago Silva - £110,000-per-week

Even at 38, Silva continues to be one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and indeed the world.

The Brazilian extended his stay at Chelsea in February for another year and will play a valuable role in helping lead a young squad.

Might he see a reduction in playing time next season though?

11 Malang Sarr - £120,000-per-week

Sarr was loaned to Monaco last season but played just 17 times for the French club in all competitions.

The 24-year-old posted on Instagram that he had undergone surgery for an issue.

Now back in west London, it looks unlikely he will play a regular part for Chelsea next season with so many centre-backs ahead of him in the pecking order.

10 Kepa Arrizabalaga - £150,000-per-week

Kepa was signed from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 on a seven-year deal, in what many Chelsea fans will say is one of their worst transfers in recent memory.

Having lost his place because of a series of mistakes, the Spaniard reclaimed his starting spot last season, making 29 appearances in the league.

But with the Blues eyeing a move for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, he could find himself out of the team once again next year.

9 Marc Cucurella - £175,000-per-week

Speaking of joining Chelsea from Brighton…

Cucurella endured a tough first season in west London after joining last summer, booed at points by Chelsea fans because of poor performances.

The left-back has stated his desire to succeed at Stamford Bridge but could find minutes hard to come by if Ben Chilwell excels.