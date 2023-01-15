Highlights Andre Onana's transfer to Manchester United from Inter Milan adds quality to the squad and will help them in the Premier League this season.

United's new signing fits the requirements for a modern day goalkeeper, as he is a good shot-stopper and is excellent with his feet.

Onana immediately becomes one of the top 10 goalkeepers in the league, a list which also includes Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Liverpool's Alisson.

The Premier League has always been notorious for great men between the sticks. The likes of Peter Schmeichel, Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar, David Seaman and Jens Lehmann all come to mind when thinking of the all-time greats.

But right now we're at a time where we are truly blessed with some of the finest array of goalkeeping talent the league has ever seen. We've seen the position evolve so much and now it isn't just the art of saving that makes a goalkeeper very talented, but the way he commands his area and his technique with the ball at his feet.

The league has also gained another quality goalkeeper this summer. After over a decade at Manchester United, David de Gea has left the club, with the Red Devils confirming the transfer of Andre Onana from Inter Milan last month.

Adding a Champions League finalist from last season to the squad means that United are stacked with quality players all over the pitch. Onana’s presence will almost certainly help United rise up through the Premier League table this season.

Following his addition, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look at the current crop of goalkeepers and ranked the top 10 from worst to best. And while Onana does rank highly in this list, he is still behind a few players.

10 Jordan Pickford

First up on our list is Everton and England's number one - Pickford. The ever-passionate goalkeeper certainly has his critics, but he's proven time and time again over the years just what a reliable presence between the sticks he is.

Pickford has arguably one of the greatest boots of a ball in the league, which has proven mightily useful for the Toffees over the years. And he was a big reason why Everton avoided relegation last year.

He made some critical saves at pivotal moments, particularly a few in Everton's draw to Manchester City. Only three other goalkeepers made more saves than Pickford last year, but he will hope to come under less pressure in the 2023/24 campaign.

9 Bernd Leno

Next up, we have someone who has found a new lease of life after leaving Arsenal. Leno found himself out of favour when Aaron Ramsdale joined the club in 2021, and he made the switch to Craven Cottage last year.

He went on to have an excellent campaign with Fulham, putting in some excellent performances between the posts. His saves away to Leicester City in particular were crucial to his side getting a 1-0 result in January.

He was arguably the most underrated signing of last season and a key reason why Fulham were able to finish 10th in the table. Marco Silva will be hoping that the 31-year-old can continue to build on his success and provide his team with the platform to go one better this year.

8 Hugo Lloris

At number eight, we have someone who would be higher up if we were going off past credibility.

It's safe to say that Lloris endured a difficult 2022/23 season in north London. The Tottenham Hotspur and France first choice has always had a mistake in him, but it felt like they became more frequent last year.

What is undeniable though is that on his day he is still a quality goalkeeper, and certainly worthy of a spot in this top 10. He brings stability and experience to any side when he is at his best, along with a winning mentality obtained during his time with the national side.

There is a high chance that Lloris might be removed from this ranking soon though. Now 36, the World Cup winner described how the end of the season felt like "the end of an era,” confirming his desire for a new experience. He remains at the club for now, but could Tottenham’s new signing Guglielmo Vicario earn a spot in this top 10 over the course of the next season?

7 David Raya

We’re staying in London for this next one. And while he might still be plying his trade in west London for the moment, it looks like that could be changing to north London soon.

Brentford number one Raya has established himself as one of the league’s best during his time in the top flight. Playing every game under Thomas Frank last season in the league, the Spaniard was a key reason why his side finished ninth in the table.

He recorded the third-highest clean sheet total in the league last year, made the most saves in the division, and had the highest save percentage out of any goalkeeper too. Not bad at all.

Now, the 27-year-old looks set to sign for Arsenal, with The Athletic writing that he will join the Gunners on loan with an option to buy. Mikel Arteta now has two supremely talented goalkeepers at the club, and Raya might be even better than the current Arsenal number one.

6 Aaron Ramsdale

Speaking of the current Arsenal number one…

We are arguably being very harsh here by not including Ramsdale in the top five. Many eyebrows were raised when Arteta splashed £28 million on the Sheffield United man back in 2021, but it's safe to say that he has firmly proved the doubters wrong.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a commanding figure in a phenomenal, youthful Arsenal setup, playing a key part in helping them push Manchester City all the way for the title. His fantastic attitude on and off the pitch also resulted in numerous England call-ups - including a spot in Gareth Southgate's World Cup 2022 squad.

Why isn’t he higher? We just think that the five goalkeepers above Ramsdale have accomplished more than him right now. But that could all change if he continues to excel next year.

5 Emiliano Martinez

We could not have the man who won a World Cup last year outside the top five. It would just feel wrong.

Another Arsenal 'reject', Martinez moved to Aston Villa in the summer of 2020, with his career looking somewhat on a downward spiral after falling out of favour at the Emirates. How wrong we were.

Flash forward to the modern day - he's a champion of the world, is a World Cup Golden Glove winner, and is a hero within his nation too. On top of that, he is adored by Villa fans after helping to propel Unai Emery’s squad to a seventh-place finish last season. Not bad for an Arsenal reject.

4 Andre Onana

Manchester United fans will certainly think that their new recruit deserves to be higher on this list. And to be fair, he might yet jump one or two places as the season goes on.

Onana had an incredible year with Inter Milan after joining in 2022. He ended the year with an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup too, while also playing a vital role in helping his side get to the Champions League final.

No goalkeeper in the competition kept more clean sheets than the 27-year-old’s tally of eight, and he wowed viewing fans with his performance in the final, especially with his incredible distribution on the night. United fans will be hoping that he can continue to excel for them at the Theatre of Dreams.

3 Nick Pope

Pope was arguably one of the signings of the 2022/23 season. Newcastle United were desperate for a competent number one for a few years after Martin Dubravka lost some of his form.

They opted to sign the former Burnley man last year, with the English giant filling the void superbly and becoming an instant fan favourite. In his 37 league games for the Magpies last season, the 31-year-old kept an impressive 14 clean sheets, helping his team finish with the joint-best defence in the league.

He was a big reason why Newcastle were able to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2003. He might make a mistake now and then, like his moment of madness against Liverpool, but for the most part, he is solid and dependable between the posts at St James’ Park.

2 Ederson

Just missing out on that number one spot is Manchester City's marvellous Brazilian. Ederson has been a revelation at the Etihad after joining six years ago.

The Cityzen's struggled in the early Pep Guardiola era, partly because they were missing a suitable shot-stopper. Guardiola's style of play required a keeper who couldn't just save shots, put spray passes, start attacks and provide assists.

City decided to submit a £34.9 million bid to Benfica for Ederson in 2017 for what looked like the ideal candidate. And they've been a match made in heaven ever since.

Ederson has been instrumental in City's Premier League dominance over the years and continued to perform last year as they completed a brilliant treble. Still only 29, you would imagine that he will continue to reign as number one for a good while longer.

1 Alisson

The Brazilian international and Liverpool goalkeeper just had to be our number one.

A similar story to that of Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp struggled to find the right man to fill the GK slot. Champions League heartbreak in the 2018 final against Real Madrid caused the Reds to bite the bullet and splash big cash on Alisson.

We can now safely say with hindsight to our advantage that it was certainly money well spent. Allison has provided an ever-calming presence at Anfield and has solidified his position as not just the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, but up there with the best in world football.

Silverware has arrived back at Liverpool with the 30-year-old as the number one, including a Premier League and Champions League trophy. And while his side were not at their best last year, their goalkeeper continued to shine, picking up a well-deserved Player of the Year award for his efforts. Simply the best.

