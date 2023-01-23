Football fans and enthusiasts, if you’re looking for the crème de la crème of the Premier League's centre-backs, then you’re in the right place.

From the towering aerial dominance of Virgil van Dijk to the unparalleled ball distribution of Lisandro Martinez, the Premier League is truly blessed with having some of the best centre-halves in the world.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at the ten best centre-backs in the English top-flight right now, ranking them from worst to best.

10 Sven Botman

Coming in at number ten in our list is Newcastle's Sven Botman, who joined the club during the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 season last year.

The Dutchman, who had been previously linked with Liverpool, slotted seamlessly into Newcastle's backline and has formed a fantastic partnership with Fabian Schar.

The defender's arrival, in the eyes of many, is one of the main reasons why Newcastle became so hard to beat, earning them a spot in this season's Champions League.

Botman boasts a pass accuracy of 92% and wins an average of 4.8 aerial duels per match, and those stats are only going to get better as he continues to develop, given that he's still only 23.

PL appearances 36 Tackles 38 Clearances 120 Clean Sheets 11

9 Manuel Akanji

Fans were quite surprised when Man City bought Manuel Akanji to the club from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, the Swiss international turned out to be an incredibly smart signing by Pep Guardiola, playing a vital role in the club's Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

Guardiola trusted Akanji in big matches during the run-in to the Premier League season, and even started the defender in the Champions League final against Inter Milan, where his side kept a clean sheet.

Akanji played games at both left-back and right-back for City last season, and looks set to do the same this campaign, but his performances at centre-back also make him more and worth of a spot on this list.

PL appearances 29 Tackles 36 Clearances 30 Clean Sheets 6

8 Ibrahima Konate

While Liverpool's defence might be quite shaky at the moment, there's no denying that Ibrahima Konate has impressed since his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig in 2021.

The Frenchman is incredibly fast and strong, essentially covering the entire right-side of defence on his own whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold inverts into midfield.

Konate has won 3.1 aerial duels per game during his time at Liverpool, per the Premier League, and also has an impressive pass accuracy of 89%, showing his calmness on the ball.

Whatever success Liverpool enjoy this year, either in the Premier League or Europa League, Konate will be a main reason why The Reds do well.

PL appearances 30 Tackles 57 Clearances 100 Clean Sheets 11

7 Gabriel

Gabriel, Arsenal's Brazilian wall, showcases the perfect blend of physicality, aggression and technical ability.

Averaging 2.5 tackles and 5 clearances per game, per Opta, he's been pivotal in tightening Arsenal's defence and turning The Gunners into title challengers.

Forming an incredible partnership with William Saliba (more on him later), there's no denying that Gabriel will be one of Arsenal's most important players for several years to come.

PL appearances 97 Tackles 123 Clearances 303 Clean Sheets 32

6 Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is legimitamely in the conversation of the best passer in the Premier League, he's that good with the ball at his feet.

Martinez possesses the on-the-ball ability that every modern centre-back, particularly at the top level needs, and has the aggression to match.

Despite his height, Lisandro never shies away from a tackle either, and was part of the reason Man United were so hard to score against last campaign.

With an even better goalkeeper behind him this season in Andre Onana, there's no telling how good Martinez could go on to become for The Red Devils.

PL appearances 28 Tackles 55 Clearances 97 Clean Sheets 8

5 Thiago Silva

The man who ages like fine wine, despite being 39, Thiago Silva remains one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Silva's ability to read the game is unmatched, and is the main reason he's able to remain playing in the Premier League against people nearly 20 years younger than him, and even more so in some cases.

Not just one of the best defenders in the world right now, but one of the best of the 21st century, if Chelsea are to do anything this year, Thiago Silva is going to play a huge role in that.

PL appearances 83 Tackles 94 Clearances 292 Clean Sheets 26

4 William Saliba

William Saliba's defending last year for Arsenal proved that he was a top-tier player, but Arsenal's performances when he was injured proved just how good the Frenchman was.

The reason Arsenal were able to challenge for the Premier League last year had a lot to do with Saliba's defensive performances, but also his calmness on the ball, allowing The Gunners to quickly start attacks.

Saliba has signed a new deal at Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta will be shaping his team for the next decade around the incredible 22-year-old centre-back, there's no denying that.

PL appearances 28 Tackles 34 Clearances 83 Clean Sheets 11

3 Virgil van Dijk

Whilst he may not be at the levels he once was, you simply cannot say that Virgil van Dijk isn't still one of the best defenders in the world, nevermind the Premier League.

The Dutchman completely transformed Liverpool from a free-flowing attacking team with a leaky defence to one of the best sides in the world, winning every trophy avaliable.

VVD is beyond calm on the ball, and attackers have to pull out every trick in their arsenal to beat the Dutch defender in a one-on-one battle, whether that be on the ground or in the air.

Now Liverpool's captain, Virgil still has a lot to offer Jurgen Klopp's side, and remains one of the toughest defenders for strikers to have to play against.

PL appearances 229 Tackles 231 Clearances 1181 Clean Sheets 93

2 Ruben Dias

A gem at the back for Manchester City, Dias has earned his reputation as a defensive titan, and one of the best in his position in the world.

He's known for his fearless tackles, boasting an impressive tackle success rate of 73%, Dias is also an underrated passer of the ball, something that's essential for Pep Guardiola's style of play.

Coming from Benfica, no one expected Dias to be as good as he has been, but the Portuguese international is one of Man City's most important players, and he proved that last season.

After coming back into the team following various absences through injury, Dias turned around City's fortunes, and helped Pep Guardiola's side go on the winning run that they needed to secure the Premier League and Champions League titles.

PL appearances 87 Tackles 71 Clearances 209 Clean Sheets 34

1 John Stones

There simply isn't a defender in the Premier League, or even the world, who can do what John Stones does.

Stones has been an important part of City’s defense for several years now, but his significance to Pep's side changed last year.

Realising the ability that Stones has on the ball, Guardiola tasked Stones with stepping into midfield and launching attacks, which massively helped City during their Premier League and Champions League winning runs.

As one of the best players in the world, regardless of position, it's hard to argue that John Stones isn't the best centre-back (and even defender) in the Premier League right now.

PL appearances 221 Tackles 226 Clearances 715 Clean Sheets 70

The art of defending, often overshadowed by the glitter of goals and assists, remains the backbone of every successful football side. No team has been able to dominate their respective league, or even individual competitions, without having a world-class back-line.

As we've explored in this list, the Premier League is home to some of the finest centre-backs the footballing world has to offer.

Each one of them, whether a seasoned veteran like Thiago Silva or at the beginning of their career like William Saliba, embodies the blend of tactical intelligence, incredible physicality, and sheer passion for protecting their goal.

Their contributions might not always grab headlines or make highlight reels, but without their pivotal roles, football would lack the complexity that enthusiasts have come to love.

These ten centre-backs, in their own unique ways, have put in consistent performances that make them stand out above their peers.

As the Premier League continues its streak as the best league in the world, these defensive monsters will undoubtedly play crucial roles in their respective team's title hopes.

Without these ten names, who make the English top-flight the spectacle it is, it's quite clear that the league wouldn't be as enjoyable as it is.

So, the next time you're engrossed in a Premier League match, take a moment to appreciate these unsung heroes – the titans of defence.