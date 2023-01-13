The Manchester derby is undeniably one of the fiercest rivalries in Premier League history. Here we have the two clubs head to head records, the history of the fixture and more.

Manchester United and Manchester City are undeniably two of the biggest clubs in world football. The two have a plethora of trophies between them and two world-class managers in Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola. The two teams are set to come face-to-face in this season's FA Cup Final in what will be the first of its kind in the competition's history.

Both sides have undeniable talent coursing through their ranks. Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden are just a few of the fantastic players they have at their disposal.

With a fierce rivalry, two tactical geniuses and a sea of talented performers - it's no surprise that there have been some cracking matchups between the two Manchester sides in the past.

So, with this - let's take a look at the big questions. Who has the better record? Where did the rivalry come from?

Man Utd vs Man City History

The first meeting between the two teams occurred on 12 November 1881, when West Gorton, who would later become Manchester City – hosted Newton Heath, who would later become Manchester United. The game finished 3–0 in favour of Newton Heath.

The pair became the dominant teams in the Manchester area; the winner of the Manchester Cup was either Newton Heath or Ardwick every year between 1888 and 1893. Admission to the Football League finally came in 1892, when Newton Heath joined the First Division, and Ardwick joined the new Second Division.

Why are Man Utd and Man City rivals?

Naturally, being the two biggest clubs in Manchester - you're going to clash. The main reason the rivalry is so fierce is due to location and the sheer amount of time the two sides have been playing each other.

Man Utd vs Man City Stats

The two sides have played each other a grand total of 189 times (via 11v11). This has been in all competitions and includes the Premier League, Division One, FA Cup, Community Shield and League Cup.

Who has more wins?

Manchester United have more wins than Manchester City. United sit on 78 wins, whereas City are on 58. There have been 53 draws between the two sides.

There was a period where this was significantly higher for the Red Devils, however, City's recent dominance is slowly tipping the scale.

Which manager has won the most Manchester Derby matches?

There's only one man who tops this list - Sir Alex Ferguson. Here are his stats in the Manchester derby. (Via Planet Football).

Games: 45

45 Wins: 25

25 Draws: 9

9 Losses: 11

11 Goals for: 76

76 Goals against: 59

59 Points per game: 1.86

1.86 Win rate: 55.5%

55.5% Loss rate: 24.4%

Who has won the most trophies?

They have won a combined 95 honours, but Manchester United lead the way in terms of most trophies won.

There have been 66 for Manchester United and 29 for Manchester City.

What trophies have Man Utd won?

20 – EPL Title (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013)

(1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013) 12 – FA Cup (1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016)

(1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016) 5 – Football League Cup/Carling Cup/EFL (1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2023)

(1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2023) 20 – FA Charity/Community Shiel d (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1977, 1983, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016)

d (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967, 1977, 1983, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016) 1 – European Cup (1968)

(1968) 1 – UEFA Europa Leagu e (2017)

e (2017) 2 – Champions League (1999, 2008)

(1999, 2008) 1- Super Cup (1991)

(1991) 1 – European Cup Winners’ Cup (1991)

(1991) 1 – Fifa Club World Cup (2008)

(2008) 1 – Intercontinental Cup (1999)

What trophies have Man City won?

8 - Football League/Premier League Champions : (1936/37, 1967/68, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22)

: (1936/37, 1967/68, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22) 6 - FA Cup Winners : (1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19)

: (1903/04, 1933/34, 1955/56, 1968/69, 2010/11, 2018/19) 8 - League Cup Winners : (1969/70, 1975/76, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21)

: (1969/70, 1975/76, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21) 6 - FA Community/Charity Shield Winners (1937/38, 1968/69, 1972/73, 2012/13, 2018/19, 2019/20)

(1937/38, 1968/69, 1972/73, 2012/13, 2018/19, 2019/20) 1 - European Cup Winners' Cup (1969/70)

What is the biggest win in the Manchester Derby?

Manchester City have registered the biggest win in a Manchester derby twice, a 6-1 win in the 1925-26 season which would be matched by Roberto Mancini's team in the 2011-12 campaign, which was certainly a day to forget for United fans as they were borderline embarrassed in their own back yard.

What is the highest-scoring Manchester Derby match?

In the first derby of the 2022–23 league season, City beat United at home 6–3. It was the highest-scoring Manchester derby of all time.

United were left simply stunned by their noisy neighbours. Two hat-tricks from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland were enough to cancel out goals from Antony and an Anthony Martial double.

Who has the most goals in a Manchester derby?

Wayne Rooney has scored the most goals in a Manchester derby, with 11 goals in 31 meetings.

United's all-time leading goalscorer scored nine goals in the Premier League alone against the Cityzens including the infamous overhead-kick winner at Old Trafford in 2011 which is regarded as one of the best-ever Premier League goals.

What has been the highest attendance at a match between Man Utd and Man City?

The largest attendance for a Manchester derby was 78,000 on the 20th of September 1947, a time when both clubs were playing at Maine Road, due to Old Trafford being repaired following bomb damage sustained in the Second World War.