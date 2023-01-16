Highlights Francis Ngannou, a terrifying heavyweight fighter, has left the UFC and will now have a chance to fight Tyson Fury in October.

Ngannou's victory against Fury is highly unlikely, but it could give him a platform to pursue titles in boxing if he wins.

Mike Tyson, another scary fighter, has given Ngannou tips on how to defeat Fury.

A 6-foot-4 giant. Over 115kg. There is no doubt that Francis Ngannou is one of the scariest fighters on the planet today, but the fighter’s future is currently up in the air.

Earlier this year, UFC President Dana White told reporters that Ngannou had left the company after failing to agree on a new deal. He had been stripped of his heavyweight championship and was free to compete anywhere he wanted.

And now Ngannou has received his chance to take on the 'Gypsy King', he would do well to remember the blueprint boxing legend Mike Tyson gave him to beat the British fighter.

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou confirmed

There was a mixture of emotions among fans surrounding Ngannou’s UFC departure, but many were excited by what was next for the heavyweight.

Many had speculated that he could enter the boxing world, with the 36-year-old and Tyson Fury nearly fighting last year.

However, it has surprisingly been confirmed to take place in October this year after Fury abandoned plans to fight Oleksandr Usyk as negotiations stalled.

The Cameroon star is now in training for the lucrative event which will be staged in the Middle East, and is being given very little chance of pulling off the unthinkable.

Should he somehow win, Ngannou could land a second meeting in the boxing ring, and it could give him a springboard to make a run for titles in the sport, but it is highly unlikely.

Fury is likely to coast through the event and then look to rekindle his rivalry with Usyk, or even pursue a shot at Anthony Joshua who is first expected to meet Deontay Wilder.

Mike Tyson shows Francis Ngannou how to KO Tyson Fury

Ngannou has already began receiving tips on how to get to Fury from someone else who also has held the mantle of the scariest fighter on the planet. Mike Tyson.

After Fury and Ngannou shared the ring in April last year, footage emerged of Tyson giving Ngannou boxing tips in June.

Since Ngannou has left the UFC, that footage has re-emerged, with Tyson giving the then-UFC champion tips on how to beat Fury.

“So Fury. He punches long,” Tyson says. “So when he punches long, you’ve got those short punches inside. Hit him around [the body]. Power punches to the body.”

Tyson proceeds to demonstrate what he means, and even though he is now 56 years old, he is still absolutely terrifying.

Video: Mike Tyson tells Ngannou how to box Tyson Fury

The heavyweight legend reigned as undisputed champion at the height of his career sharing the ring with the likes of Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

He even returned in 2020 in a hugely successful exhibition scrap with Roy Jones jr, and despite links to new fights it appears he will remain outside the ropes for now.

