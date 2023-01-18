Highlights
- Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 36 times, with Messi winning 16 matches and Ronaldo winning 11 matches.
- Messi has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in their clashes, while Ronaldo has scored 21 goals and provided 1 assist.
- Despite their intense rivalry, Messi and Ronaldo's overall goal-scoring record against each other is incredibly close, with just a single goal separating them after 36 games.
Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Who is the greatest player of all time? It's a debate that has been raging on for many years. Ronaldo has the bragging rights when it comes to goals scored. Messi has the bragging rights when it comes to the Ballon D'ors. Oh, and the small matter of winning the World Cup.
They're now both in the twilight of their careers. Both have left European football seemingly for good. Ronaldo left Manchester United for Saudi Arabia while Messi left behind his struggles in Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami. Their paths may never cross again.
But at the peak of their powers, they were clashing on the regular. Their first three meetings came in the Champions League with Ronaldo at Manchester United and Messi at Barcelona. United got the better of Barca in the 2007/08 Champions League semi final, although neither scored over the two legs. The Portuguese star did miss a penalty during the 0-0 in the first leg before Paul Scholes' strike saw Alex Ferguson's side reach the final. One year later, the two sides met in the Champions League final with Messi scoring during Barcelona's 2-0 triumph in Rome.
But then it was time for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry that established both players as world superstars. From 2009 to 2018, the pair competed against each other in Spain in what were always must-watch clashes for every football fan.
Messi vs Ronaldo: Head-to-head record
No.
Date
Competition
Home team
Score
Away team
|
Goals scored by the duo
1
23 April 2008
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
0–0
Manchester United
2
29 April 2008
UEFA Champions League
Manchester United
1–0
Barcelona
3
27 May 2009
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
2–0
Manchester United
|
Messi (70')
4
29 November 2009
La Liga
Barcelona
1–0
Real Madrid
5
10 April 2010
La Liga
Real Madrid
0–2
Barcelona
|
Messi (33')
6
29 November 2010
La Liga
Barcelona
5–0
Real Madrid
7
9 February 2011
International friendly
Argentina
2–1
Portugal
|
Ronaldo (21'), Messi (90' (pen.))
8
16 April 2011
La Liga
Real Madrid
1–1
Barcelona
|
Messi (51' (pen.)), Ronaldo (81' (pen.))
9
20 April 2011
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid
1–0 (a.e.t.)
Barcelona
|
Ronaldo (103')
10
27 April 2011
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
0–2
Barcelona
|
Messi (76', 87'
11
3 May 2011
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
1–1
Real Madrid
12
14 August 2011
Supercopa de España
Real Madrid
2–2
Barcelona
|
Messi (45+1')
13
17 August 2011
Supercopa de España
Barcelona
3–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo ( 20'), Messi (53', 88')
14
10 December 2011
La Liga
Real Madrid
1–3
Barcelona
15
18 January 2012
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid
1–2
Barcelona
|
Ronaldo (11')
16
25 January 2012
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
2–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (68')
17
21 April 2012
La Liga
Barcelona
1–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (73')
18
23 August 2012
Supercopa de España
Barcelona
3–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (55'), Messi (70' (pen.))
19
29 August 2012
Supercopa de España
Real Madrid
2–1
Barcelona
|
Ronaldo (19'), Messi (45')
20
7 October 2012
La Liga
Barcelona
2–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (23', 66'), Messi (31', 61')
21
30 January 2013
Copa del Rey
Real Madrid
1–1
Barcelona
22
26 February 2013
Copa del Rey
Barcelona
1–3
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (12' (pen.), 57')
23
2 March 2013
La Liga
Real Madrid
2–1
Barcelona
|
Messi (18')
24
26 October 2013
La Liga
Barcelona
2–1
Real Madrid
25
23 March 2014
La Liga
Real Madrid
3–4
Barcelona
|
Messi (42', 65' (pen.), 84' (pen.)), Ronaldo (55' (pen.))
26
25 October 2014
La Liga
Real Madrid
3–1
Barcelona
|
Ronaldo (35' (pen.)
27
18 November 2014
International friendly
Argentina
0–1
Portugal
28
22 March 2015
La Liga
Barcelona
2–1
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (31')
29
21 November 2015
La Liga
Real Madrid
0–4
Barcelona
30
2 April 2016
La Liga
Barcelona
1–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (85')
31
3 December 2016
La Liga
Barcelona
1–1
Real Madrid
32
23 April 2017
La Liga
Real Madrid
2–3
Barcelona
|
Messi (33', 90+2')
33
13 August 2017
Supercopa de España
Barcelona
1–3
Real Madrid
|
Messi (77' (pen.)), Ronaldo (80')
34
23 December 2017
La Liga
Real Madrid
0–3
Barcelona
|
Messi (64' (pen.))
35
6 May 2018
La Liga
Barcelona
2–2
Real Madrid
|
Ronaldo (14'), Messi (52')
36
8 December 2020
UEFA Champions League
Barcelona
0–3
Juventus
|
Ronaldo (13' (pen.), 52' (pen.))
Messi and Ronaldo did actually face each other in a 37th match during an exhibition match between Riyadh XI and Paris Saint-Germain. The match finished 5-4 to PSG with Messi scoring once and Ronaldo bagging twice. However, as that wasn't an official match we haven't included it in our stats. Now, a video has emerged that shows every goal scored by either Messi or Ronaldo in games against each other.
VIDEO: Every goal Messi and Ronaldo scored against each other
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who has better stats when they play each other?
Calling upon the in-depth resources over at messivsronaldo.app, we've been able to take a look at which player out of Ronaldo and Messi has performed the best when they've been staring at each other from opposite ends of the pitch. Who comes out on top when the Ronaldo vs Messi debate literally becomes Messi vs Ronaldo over 90 minutes of football?
Messi
|
Ronaldo
Goals
22
|
21
Assists
12
|
1
Goals per game
0.61
|
0.58
Minutes per goal
142.7
|
143.0
Minutes per goal contribution
92.4
|
136.5
Hat-tricks
1
|
0
Free-kick goals
2
|
0
Penalty goals
7
|
6
Headed goals
2
|
1
Weak foot goals
3
|
3
Messi vs Ronaldo: Who won?
So, look, the moral of the story is that Messi has a better individual set of statistics when it comes to direct clashes against Ronaldo, but boy is it close. Yes, Messi has more assists, more hat-tricks, more free-kick goals, more headed goals and just as many weak-footed goals, but that key metric of overall goals is nail-bitingly tight. It's crazy to think that after 36 games, many of which were between Barcelona and Real Madrid, that Ronaldo and Messi find themselves separated by just a single strike. In fact, astonishingly, there's just 18 seconds of difference in their minutes per goal rate.
Competition
Games played
Messi wins
Draws
Ronaldo wins
Messi goals
|
Ronaldo goals
La Liga
18
10
4
4
12
|
9
UEFA Champions League
6
2
2
2
3
|
2
Copa del Rey
5
1
2
2
0
|
5
Supercopa de España
5
2
1
2
6
|
4
International friendly
2
1
0
1
1
|
1
Total
36
16
9
11
22
|
21