Highlights Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other 36 times, with Messi winning 16 matches and Ronaldo winning 11 matches.

Messi has scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in their clashes, while Ronaldo has scored 21 goals and provided 1 assist.

Despite their intense rivalry, Messi and Ronaldo's overall goal-scoring record against each other is incredibly close, with just a single goal separating them after 36 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Who is the greatest player of all time? It's a debate that has been raging on for many years. Ronaldo has the bragging rights when it comes to goals scored. Messi has the bragging rights when it comes to the Ballon D'ors. Oh, and the small matter of winning the World Cup.

They're now both in the twilight of their careers. Both have left European football seemingly for good. Ronaldo left Manchester United for Saudi Arabia while Messi left behind his struggles in Paris Saint-Germain for Inter Miami. Their paths may never cross again.

But at the peak of their powers, they were clashing on the regular. Their first three meetings came in the Champions League with Ronaldo at Manchester United and Messi at Barcelona. United got the better of Barca in the 2007/08 Champions League semi final, although neither scored over the two legs. The Portuguese star did miss a penalty during the 0-0 in the first leg before Paul Scholes' strike saw Alex Ferguson's side reach the final. One year later, the two sides met in the Champions League final with Messi scoring during Barcelona's 2-0 triumph in Rome.

But then it was time for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry that established both players as world superstars. From 2009 to 2018, the pair competed against each other in Spain in what were always must-watch clashes for every football fan.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Head-to-head record

No. Date Competition Home team Score Away team Goals scored by the duo 1 23 April 2008 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 0–0 Manchester United 2 29 April 2008 UEFA Champions League Manchester United 1–0 Barcelona 3 27 May 2009 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 2–0 Manchester United Messi (70') 4 29 November 2009 La Liga Barcelona 1–0 Real Madrid 5 10 April 2010 La Liga Real Madrid 0–2 Barcelona Messi (33') 6 29 November 2010 La Liga Barcelona 5–0 Real Madrid 7 9 February 2011 International friendly Argentina 2–1 Portugal Ronaldo (21'), Messi (90' (pen.)) 8 16 April 2011 La Liga Real Madrid 1–1 Barcelona Messi (51' (pen.)), Ronaldo (81' (pen.)) 9 20 April 2011 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 1–0 (a.e.t.) Barcelona Ronaldo (103') 10 27 April 2011 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid 0–2 Barcelona Messi (76', 87' 11 3 May 2011 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 1–1 Real Madrid 12 14 August 2011 Supercopa de España Real Madrid 2–2 Barcelona Messi (45+1') 13 17 August 2011 Supercopa de España Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo ( 20'), Messi (53', 88') 14 10 December 2011 La Liga Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona 15 18 January 2012 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 1–2 Barcelona Ronaldo (11') 16 25 January 2012 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo (68') 17 21 April 2012 La Liga Barcelona 1–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo (73') 18 23 August 2012 Supercopa de España Barcelona 3–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo (55'), Messi (70' (pen.)) 19 29 August 2012 Supercopa de España Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona Ronaldo (19'), Messi (45') 20 7 October 2012 La Liga Barcelona 2–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo (23', 66'), Messi (31', 61') 21 30 January 2013 Copa del Rey Real Madrid 1–1 Barcelona 22 26 February 2013 Copa del Rey Barcelona 1–3 Real Madrid Ronaldo (12' (pen.), 57') 23 2 March 2013 La Liga Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona Messi (18') 24 26 October 2013 La Liga Barcelona 2–1 Real Madrid 25 23 March 2014 La Liga Real Madrid 3–4 Barcelona Messi (42', 65' (pen.), 84' (pen.)), Ronaldo (55' (pen.)) 26 25 October 2014 La Liga Real Madrid 3–1 Barcelona Ronaldo (35' (pen.) 27 18 November 2014 International friendly Argentina 0–1 Portugal 28 22 March 2015 La Liga Barcelona 2–1 Real Madrid Ronaldo (31') 29 21 November 2015 La Liga Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona 30 2 April 2016 La Liga Barcelona 1–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo (85') 31 3 December 2016 La Liga Barcelona 1–1 Real Madrid 32 23 April 2017 La Liga Real Madrid 2–3 Barcelona Messi (33', 90+2') 33 13 August 2017 Supercopa de España Barcelona 1–3 Real Madrid Messi (77' (pen.)), Ronaldo (80') 34 23 December 2017 La Liga Real Madrid 0–3 Barcelona Messi (64' (pen.)) 35 6 May 2018 La Liga Barcelona 2–2 Real Madrid Ronaldo (14'), Messi (52') 36 8 December 2020 UEFA Champions League Barcelona 0–3 Juventus Ronaldo (13' (pen.), 52' (pen.))

Messi and Ronaldo did actually face each other in a 37th match during an exhibition match between Riyadh XI and Paris Saint-Germain. The match finished 5-4 to PSG with Messi scoring once and Ronaldo bagging twice. However, as that wasn't an official match we haven't included it in our stats. Now, a video has emerged that shows every goal scored by either Messi or Ronaldo in games against each other.

VIDEO: Every goal Messi and Ronaldo scored against each other

Messi vs Ronaldo: Who has better stats when they play each other?

Calling upon the in-depth resources over at messivsronaldo.app, we've been able to take a look at which player out of Ronaldo and Messi has performed the best when they've been staring at each other from opposite ends of the pitch. Who comes out on top when the Ronaldo vs Messi debate literally becomes Messi vs Ronaldo over 90 minutes of football?

Messi Ronaldo Goals 22 21 Assists 12 1 Goals per game 0.61 0.58 Minutes per goal 142.7 143.0 Minutes per goal contribution 92.4 136.5 Hat-tricks 1 0 Free-kick goals 2 0 Penalty goals 7 6 Headed goals 2 1 Weak foot goals 3 3

Messi vs Ronaldo: Who won?

So, look, the moral of the story is that Messi has a better individual set of statistics when it comes to direct clashes against Ronaldo, but boy is it close. Yes, Messi has more assists, more hat-tricks, more free-kick goals, more headed goals and just as many weak-footed goals, but that key metric of overall goals is nail-bitingly tight. It's crazy to think that after 36 games, many of which were between Barcelona and Real Madrid, that Ronaldo and Messi find themselves separated by just a single strike. In fact, astonishingly, there's just 18 seconds of difference in their minutes per goal rate.