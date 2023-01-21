A former friend of Michael Schumacher once tried to sell photos of him in his ill condition for £1 million to various outlets across Europe.

Schumacher is known in the Formula 1 space for being one of the greatest drivers in its history and held numerous records at the time of his retirement from the sport in 2012.

A year after he called time on his career, he suffered a brain injury after an unfortunate accident while skiing in 2013.

Michael Schumacher betrayed by friend

Six years ago, the seven-time F1 world champion’s privacy was nearly destroyed after a former buddy of his double-crossed him by heinously taking a picture of him in his ill state.

This person then tried to sell these pictures to various news companies all across Europe in 2016, putting a £1 million price tag on this disgusting act.

These images would’ve been the very first the public would have seen of Schumacher since suffering the injury he sustained in 2013, but fortunately they never saw the light of the day.

German prosecutors explained that an “unknown individual” was behind the quite frankly abysmal situation.

They stated that the move was “a violation of his personal range of life” and a definitive violation of the now 54-year-old German’s privacy.

Schumacher’s family does incredibly well to keep his privacy intact since the day he collided with that rock which changed his life forever.

Michael Schumacher's accident & the aftermath

He was airlifted to hospital and eventually pulled out of his coma the following year, but he hasn’t been seen in public since the accident.

It has also been said that Michael is not the same man he was and, in the words of son and current F1 driver Mick, he is present “but to a lesser extent.”

His former Ferrari colleague in Jean Todt confessed he does spend time with him, but did say that he isn’t the same man he once was.

In the Schumacher documentary released by Netflix last year, his wife Corinna gave details on his condition and stated that they would do “everything” to make his life comfortable, but stressed that his privacy was paramount.

Corinna said: “Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength, I find. We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make feel our family, our bond.

“And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’ he always said.

“It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”