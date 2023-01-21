Neil Warnock is a bona fide legend of the English game. He wasn't a bad footballer in his day, but it's in management where the 76-year-old really shone. Warnock's career in that department started way back in 1980, when he took charge of Gainsborough Trinity.

The Sheffield-born character then went on to manage a whole host of teams across England - fifteen in total to be exact. Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough were just some of the big names in English football who were blessed with Warnock's presence.

One of the managerial great's finest stints came at Cardiff City, where he guided the Welsh club to Premier League promotion in 2017/18. Warnock was only able to taste top-flight sweetness for a single season with the Bluebirds, but it was certainly eventful - if not completely successful.

During the 2018/19 campaign, he likened Liverpool goal machine Mohamed Salah to professional diver Tom Daley and also labelled Premier League officials 'the worst in the world' after Chelsea scored an offside goal against Cardiff. But those two incidents wouldn't be the ones he's most known for.

When Neil Warnock Told Gary Lineker to ‘F**k Off’ Before an Interview

The grumpy Englishman was in no mood to talk to the Match of the Day host

After Cardiff secured an important 2-0 win over Bournemouth thanks to a brace from Bobby Decordova-Reid, Warnock was approached for a quick word with the BBC. Once he became aware it was for Match of the Day that evening, he had a few choice words for Lineker. To be fair, Warnock didn't actually know the cameras were rolling.

The video clip will always be funny. "Match of the Day? Tell Gary Lineker to f**k off," Warnock jokingly said in the footage, which was caught live on Canadian TV.

"Oh, have you caught that on camera? He called me Colin. Can I say I'm Colin here. You don't know why I'm Colin, do you? Right."

So, what is the whole Colin thing about you ask? Well, it's a rather unfortunate nickname bestowed upon Warnock, due to the fact his full name is an anagram of "Colin W***er." Poor Neil...