In an interview with each other last year, Eddie Hearn iconically described Jake Paul as being average when it comes to boxing, and did so straight to his face.

The 'Problem Child' remains in the ring and is set to fight ex-UFC star Nate Diaz in his next boxing fight this August, as he looks to bounce back from a first career defeat to Tommy Fury in February.

Paul has grabbed the attention of many for many reasons since stepping foot inside the ring but at the time of said interview, he hadn't won over Hearn, who was still doubtful about his future beyond the ropes.

The pair sat down for an interview with DAZN with Paul taking serious offence to the boxing promoter’s thoughts.

A full transcript of the viral clip from the hilarious encounter can be seen below.

What did Eddie Hearn say to Jake Paul's face?

EH: “He fought AnEsonGib who was terrible on the night and Jake looked pretty average cause Gib was terrible as well. It was like two YouTubers.”

JP: “Hey, don’t start this off like that. I beat him in one minute, how do you even assess how good I was?”

EH: “I said I didn’t know.”

JP: “But you called me average?”

EH: “You are average!”

JP: “After one minute of my first professional fight?”

EH: “But you’re still average.”

JP: “That’s not true, I just beat a five-time world champion.”

EH: “You beat a UFC…”

Boxing: Eddie Hearn ruining Jake Paul to his face is so iconic

JP: “You don’t even know my ability, though, that’s the problem.”

EH: “That’s true, that’s true. I don’t know where you might go. I just give you where I think you’re at which I’m entitled to, which is average.

Hearn then delivers the excellent line, saying “average is very complimentary.”

Videos: Eddie Hearn ruins Jake Paul to his face

Following the conversation, Paul would go on to fight once in 2022, extending his professional record to 6-0.

That fight was against UFC icon Anderson Silva. On that night, Paul won via unanimous decision to maintain his unbeaten run inside the ring.

However, he then was beaten by Fury in his next fight in February this year, but is confident he can keep his career on a positive track by beating Diaz this summer before a potential rematch or a fight with YouTube rival KSI.

It will be interesting to see if Paul can turn around his career once again and spark a new path into Hearn's good books.