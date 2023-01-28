Rafa Silva of SL Benfica in action

Crystal Palace talisman and club legend Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 and here are five players who could replace the attacker should he leave.

The 30-year-old can play on the wing and as a striker, and he has 89 goals and 76 assists in over 450 Palace appearances (Transfermarkt).

With clubs not having to pay a transfer fee for him in the summer of 2023, there will no doubt be some suitors for him both in the Premier League and across Europe.

The Ivory Coast international has still not made his mind up on whether he wants to leave yet; however, if a big club come in for him, there is no doubt he will leave.

Top Five Wilfried Zaha replacements at Crystal Palace

With Zaha being someone who can play on the wing or upfront, as well as a player who is able to skillfully dribble past the opposition and also score some great goals, a replacement is very hard. It perhaps may take a couple of attackers to replace him.

Here are our five favourite players who could replace Zaha at the South London side:

Ismaila Sarr

The Watford winger is someone who has been linked to Crystal Palace for a couple of transfer windows, and the current Championship winger definitely has the skills to play in a stable Premier League side.

Ismaila Sarr is only 24 years old and is predominantly a right winger, but he has played 50 games in Zaha's natural position of the left wing. He has also played up front as well for Watford.

At the Hornets, Sarr has got Premier League experience, and he also has Ligue 1 experience with Rennes. Overall, the winger has managed over 200 appearances in his career, and he has scored just over 50 goals whilst managing to pick up over 40 assists. (Transfermarkt).

When Watford was last in the Premier League back in the 2021/22 season, Sarr managed five goals, two assists and managed 1.8 shots a match (WhoScored), and this is a pretty decent tally in a side that got relegated during the same season. If he was in a side with better quality around him, there is no doubt that he could hit double figures.

Rafa Silva

The Benfica star has had a good career so far, and Palace may be a very unlikely club for the attacking midfielder/winger to end up at; however, if the Eagles could pull it off then it would be a massive coup.

The Portuguese international has experience in Portugal, as well as on the international stage in international tournaments and in club competitions like the Champions League. After the last 16 of the 2022/23 Champions League, Rafa has 5 goals in the competition.

Playing for a top club in a big competition might make it tricky to tempt the star to South London; however, Palace have a huge player to replace and with 29 year-old Rafa contract expiring in June 2024, this could be his last chance to play in England should he want to, and no doubt a high wage could tempt him.

Martin Terrier

The Rennes winger is currently enjoying his life in Ligue 1, and this is the division he has been in the whole of his professional football career. Martin Terrier is 25 years old and has managed 106 appearances for his current club. In these appearances, he has scored over 40 goals and picked up just over 20 assists (Transfermarkt).

With Champions League and Europa League experience as well, Terrier looks like an exciting option who could replace Zaha at Selhurst Park.

Some may be worried that he doesn't have any Premier League experience; however, the fact that he has top-flight and European experience should see him be able to settle well in England's top flight.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin is now struggling to get consistent starting appearances for his club, and with the Magpies now very rich, the club could look to move the Frenchman on in order to sign someone stronger for them.

The 25-year-old has managed over 20 goals and over 30 assists in his 250-plus appearances so far (Transfermarkt), and perhaps a side like Palace, where he could become a more crucial player, would be more suited to him.

In the last three seasons prior to 2022/23 in the Premier League, Saint-Maximim has averaged a rating above seven, and if Patrick Vieira could get his confidence and his form back on track, then he could be a lethal attacker for the Eagles.

Said Benrahma

West Ham winger Said Benrahma is a very tricky winger, and Hammers fans would agree that he should be a more consistent starter for the club. With just over 70 goals and 53 assists throughout his career, the Algerian has shown that he has the quality to finish and create key chances. This combined with the fact that he is very good at set pieces makes him a very good Premier League winger.

What is really good about Benrahma is the fact that he can play on the left wing, right-wing and also as a number 10, so he would be a great addition not just to improve the quality in the Palace squad, but also to add some very good squad depth.

It would be very exciting to see how Benrahma, or any of the wingers mentioned above, would play in a Crystal Palace team that already includes great attacking players like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

