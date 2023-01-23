Highlights Left-backs in the Premier League are now expected to offer both defensive solidity and an attacking threat.

The current crop of left-backs in the Premier League includes talented players like Tyrick Mitchell and Rico Henry.

Despite his success since joining Chelsea, Ben Chilwell is only the 5th best left-back in the league right now, with several stars of other teams ahead of him.

In recent years, full-backs have increased in importance in the Premier League, and left-backs are therefore amongst the division's key players.

Whereas in the past those on the left side of the back four would primarily be expected to defend, they are now often required to offer an attacking threat too - just look at Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. No matter who plays on that left flank, they are expected to bomb up and down the pitch to offer defensive solidity and an extra body going forward.

In the past, the English top flight has been blessed with several elite left-backs. The likes of Ashley Cole, Patrice Evra and Leighton Baines are just some of the names to have graced the Premier League. But who is the best of the current crop? We have put together our top ten to try and give you an answer. But be warned, this is just our opinion and is not a definitive list!

Emerson Palmieri

It was tough to narrow down a shortlist to just 10 players, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie can count himself very unlucky not to have made the cut this time around. He’s been very impressive during Spurs’ opening matches, and only his limited time so far prevents him from breaking into the list.

Instead, we’re starting in east London. While West Ham had a disappointing league campaign last time around, they did manage to break their trophy drought by lifting the Europa Conference League. Key to that achievement was Emerson, who played eight times in the competition and weighed in with a goal and an assist, highlighting his talent for getting into good attacking positions.

David Moyes has continued to trust the Italian as his starting left-back for the new season, and his player has not let him down thus far. There seems to be a new lease of life at the London Stadium, with the Irons collecting 10 points from their first four matches. Emerson has been solid at the back, and although he is yet to have a goal contribution next to his name, that is likely to come if he and his team keep up their current performances.

Tyrick Mitchell

Mitchell is now into his fourth full season at Crystal Palace and is his team's undisputed first choice at left-back. He has developed particularly well at Selhurst Park under the guidance of Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson, and his displays have earned him two caps for England despite him playing in a position where there is plenty of competition.

After a decent 2022/23 campaign which saw the Eagles finish 11th in the table, Mitchell has started the new season in fine form and has already got an assist to his name in the opening four matches. Hodgson and Palace supporters will hope that he can continue to build on this, having only created two goals in each of his previous two seasons.

Rico Henry

Brentford are one of the most exciting teams in the league to watch this season, having a host of talent on their books who have propelled them up the league table. While other players like Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo often get most of the credit, one man who is equally deserving of praise is Henry. The flying full-back is a menace going forward while also being comfortable in one-on-one situations, both vital qualities for a modern-day full-back.

Last season saw him play all but one of Brentford’s league matches, and he notched two assists in that time too. He has already fulfilled 50% of that quota this season in just four games, and Thomas Frank will hope there is even more to come from the 26-year-old.

Dan Burn

Considering his 6 ft 6 in frame, Burn was previously typecast as an aerially dominant centre-back who offered little in the way of technical ability. However, first under Graham Potter at Brighton and now Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, the colossus has developed into an impressive left-back with a wide range of qualities and traits, which include composure in possession.

Burn proved to be integral to Newcastle as the Magpies qualified for the Champions League last season, offering more defensive qualities than Kieran Trippier on the right side of the back four. Yes, his side might not have had the best of starts to the new season, but that doesn’t take away from just how good the 31-year-old is.

Pervis Estupinan

Marc Cucurella's switch to Chelsea was initially deemed to be a big loss for Brighton, especially given the Spaniard's performances for them. However, his replacement Estupinan, who, at £14.9m was signed for just a fraction of the initial £56m the Seagulls received for Cucurella, has been a revelation.

The Ecuador international impressed in Spain while at Villarreal, and he has settled in fantastically at the Amex Stadium under Roberto De Zerbi. There’s a very strong case that Brighton are not the same team without him in it, especially due to the attacking threat he offers from the left. Last season, he bagged a goal and five assists to help Brighton qualify for the Europa League, but he has flown out of the traps this year, with a goal and two assists from the first four games. Brighton could finish even higher than last year if he keeps this up.

Ben Chilwell

With Cucurella failing to settle at Stamford Bridge, Chilwell’s importance to Chelsea was only underlined more last season. He was arguably as important to the team as Reece James, with both full-backs transforming Chelsea when fully fit. Injuries have plagued him in recent years, but Chilwell has been integral to the Blues’ attack when fully fit, weighing in with four goal contributions in the league alone last time out.

The arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has seen Chilwell play almost as a left-winger, though, with Levi Colwill playing in the left-back role instead. The England international said that he’s still learning his new role, but if he stays further forward, we might see him drop out of this list entirely.

Nathan Ake

This selection is likely to provoke comments from a few readers who insist that Ake is not a left-back. To be fair, he has shifted back into the centre-back role at points this season already, but with the arrival of Josko Gvardiol and the departure of Joao Cancelo, a return to left-back seems likely for the Dutchman.

And that’s no bad thing for Manchester City. Ake was shifted out to the left last season as Pep Guardiola revamped his tactics and the shape of his team once again, and the defender took to his new role like a duck to water. His defensive skills honed while playing at centre-back made him a nightmare for attacking wingers who came up against him, and he helped out a fair bit going forward too. Perhaps not the most natural left-back in this list, but still certainly one of the best.

Luke Shaw

There were times when big doubts came up about whether Shaw was the man to start at left-back in the long term for United. He was regularly criticised by Jose Mourinho, but has since silenced all his critics with excellent performances that have made him the starting left-back for both his club and country.

Last season under Erik ten Hag was a particularly good one for the 28-year-old as he helped the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League. Unfortunately, the Englishman has picked up a muscle injury that has kept him out of several games for both United and England. The Old Trafford club are desperate for him to get back to full fitness and his best form, as they seek to bounce back from a lacklustre start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Had Zinchenko been playing for almost any other team in the Premier League across the previous few years, we would have already been well aware of the extent of his talent. However, he is only just receiving the recognition he deserves following his move to Arsenal last summer. While he was used sparingly at the Etihad Stadium, he has become a key player for Mikel Arteta's Gunners, playing in an inverted role that allows him to supplement the midfield and contribute to attacks going forward. It was nearly a debut campaign to remember in north London, but Arsenal just came up short in the league to Manchester City.

Zinchenko’s technical ability is flawless, while his leadership and experience of being involved in league-winning sides have been vital in a squad full of young players. Should Arsenal go one better this season and pip Man City to first place, expect the Ukrainian to have a big say in the title charge.

Andy Robertson

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank, Robertson has helped revolutionise the role of the full-back in modern-day football - some feat when you consider he was signed for just £8m in 2017 from relegated Hull City. In three out of six Premier League seasons with the Reds, he has registered at least ten assists. Add to that his pace, energy, tenacity and composure, and you have not only the best left-back in the Premier League but perhaps in Europe.

Last season saw a drop-off for Robertson and Liverpool as a whole, but even then the Scotsman still managed to rack up eight assists in total. He now looks back to his best this year, with Jurgen Klopp’s side making a strong start to the new season. Although Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been incredibly influential, the Scotland international may well be the best signing of the Klopp era, all things considered.