WWE 2K23: Release Date, Pre-Order, Trailer, New Features, Cover & Everything You Need To Know

Read update WE'RE IN WWE 2K23 month!

WWE 2K23 is coming to our screens! Here we have the release date, the official trailer, new features, the cover and everything else you need to know about it.

Wrestling games have always been popular amongst fans. WWE Smackdown vs Raw was one of the most popular sports gaming franchises ever, but now there's only one real name in the business and that's WWE 2K.

WWE 2K23 is developed by Visual Concepts and will be published by 2K Sports. It is the twenty-third overall instalment of the video game series based on WWE, the tenth game under the WWE 2K banner, and the successor to 2022's WWE 2K22.

Here we have absolutely everything you need to know about it.

WWE 2K23 will officially release on the 17th March 2023.

However, it has been confirmed that early access will also be available so fans can get their hands on the full version of the game as early as March 14th 2023.

Pre-Order

The game is available to pre-order right now! You can purchase it via the official WWE 2K23 website.

Make sure you get in on your desired platform!

Trailer

The trailer is also here which showcases some major stars including wrestling icon John Cena, American artist Bad Bunny and internet sensation turned WWE star, Logan Paul.

This is a great teaser trailer but doesn't show much gameplay whatsoever. When a gameplay trailer is eventually released, we'll be updating this page. So keep checking back for regular updates.

New Features

These were all gathered from the official WWE 2K23 website.

Wargames

This action-packed fan-favourite makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage!

Showcase

The champ is here! Play through an interactive sports documentary, narrated by John Cena himself, covering the key moments and toughest opponents of John Cena’s storied 20-year WWE career. And in a franchise-first, take on the role of each marquee opponent - some of WWE’s greatest of all time - as you aim to take down Mr Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

Universe

The world of WWE is at your fingertips with Universe Mode- the ultimate sandbox that puts you in charge of WWE, from Superstar rosters, feuds, champions, weekly shows, and Premium Live Events!

MyFACTION

Collect and upgrade cards of WWE Superstars and Legends to build the ultimate faction in MyFACTION. Now featuring online multiplayer, MyFACTION lets you take your faction online and compete for global dominance.

MyRISE

Walk through the curtains for your WWE debut in MyRISE, and shape your career as a WWE Superstar with the decisions you make along the way, featuring distinct storylines - The Lock and The Legacy.

MyGM

With MyGM, take the reins of a weekly show and compete against rival general managers for brand supremacy. Now featuring more GMs to choose from, additional show options, multiple seasons, expanded match cards, and more match types for up to 4 players.

Cover

The cover star for WWE 2K23 is none other than John Cena!

Thankfully - you can see him on this cover!

