Conor McGregor was the last man to step in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, for a professional bout that is anyway, ultimately losing to one of the greatest fighters of all time, letting him retire from boxing with a perfect and satisfying 50-0 record.

A half century of wins with no blemishes on the record, that’s something most can only dream of, but not Mayweather, who even at 40 years old was the much fancied victor against a former UFC champion in Notorious.

The fight was stopped in the 10th round as referee Robert Byrd stepped in and waved the bout off to protect the Irishman, but he was far from impressed with the call, making sure the official knew exactly how he felt about the decision to wave off the encounter.

What did Conor McGregor say after Floyd Mayweather defeat?

More often than not in the immediate aftermath of a loss, the fighter that is stopped disagrees with the decision and wants to continue. That is just the norm in the world of boxing. After all, no professional sportsperson is going to take a loss laying down. Especially when they still think they're still good to go.

McGregor was no different back in 2017.

The words he uttered to the referee were revealed, and his feelings were clear.

After the fight was stopped, McGregor went to the referee: “That was early, referee. That was early. That was early.” Which may have been the case, but the American showed his class in the bout after a quick start from McGregor.

Video: Floyd Mayweather defeats Conor McGregor

It must be said, Conor McGregor performed admirably against Floyd Mayweather, and a lot better than most would've expected.

It was his first ever boxing bout, and he was going up against arguably the greatest the sport has ever seen. Did Floyd go easy on him? Possibly. However, that shouldn't take anything away from McGregor.

What has Conor McGregor done since the Mayweather fight?

Since the bout, the Irishman has often commented on returning to the sport, but as of yet, it's yet to happen.

He's had his leg broken in UFC, against Dustin Poirier, and he's had numerous Twitter beefs with people from all kinds of sport.

However, he is likely to return to action this year, when he goes up against Michael Chandler in the Octagon.