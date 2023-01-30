Misfits Boxing 005: Jay Swingler vs Nichlmao: Date, tickets, location, full card, live stream and more

KSI's promotional boxing company Misfits Boxing has announced their next event which sees Jay Swingler face Nichlmao and we can reveal the full card

KSI's promotional boxing company Misfits Boxing has announced their next event which sees Jay Swingler face Nichlmao and we can reveal the full card as well as how to watch the event.

The last event was huge as we saw KSI, Slim and Salt Papi all maintain their dominance in the Misfits Boxing world, whilst Elle Brooke won her first fight.

With seven fights confirmed featuring stars from reality shows, YouTube and more, we are bound to see some entertaining bouts.

These fights see those involved prove that they are here to stay in the Misfits Boxing world and it is great to see the narratives and other entertaining factors up until the main event.

Boxing fans, as well as fans of the stars involved, do not have long to wait at all. Misfits Boxing 005, with Jay Swingler vs Nichlmao as the main event, will be on Saturday 4th March 2023. With Swingler and Nichlmao being the main event, they will be the last two to fight on the night. This means they will probably complete their ring walks around 9:30-10 PM GMT.

Tickets

Tickets are not available to buy yet; however, you are able to sign up for ticket alerts so that you are immediately told when they go live. The Misfits Boxing Ticket Signup Link can be accessed here. All you have to do is enter your first name, last name and email address.

Where will the Misfits Boxing 005 fight event take place?

The location for the Misfits Boxing 005 event has been revealed, and Jay Swingler definitely has an advantage as it will be taking place in his home town. The fight will take place at the Telford International Centre in Telford. It is located in the West Midlands.

Full Card Revealed

Here is the undercard and the main event in full and all these fights have been confirmed by Misfits Boxing.

Undercard

Tempo Arts vs Godson

Ginty vs Halal Ham

Walid Sharks vs Ace Musa

Astrid Wett vs AJ Bunker

Deen the Great vs Puliy Arif

King Kenny vs Ashley Rak-Su

Misfits Boxing Tag Team Match

For the first time ever outside of wrestling, we will be treated to a boxing Tag Team match. Luis Pineda and BDAVE will be against Anthony Vargas and Ice Poseidon.

The rules for this Tag Team Match are:

You have to raise your arm to tag out

Your team Teammate must wait in the corner to tag in

You are not able to tag mid-action, only in a pause of fighting

There are unlimited tags

The teams are scored as one boxer

If one boxing teammate is KOd, then the fight is over and the other team are declared winners.

Main Event

Jay Swingler vs Nichlmao

How to watch Misfits Boxing

Misfits have a partnership with DAZN, so every Misfits Boxing event is shown live on there. DAZN is a pay monthly, cancel anytime service without a contract at a price of £7.99 per month, and it features a number of big bouts over the next few months into 2023; however, with this fight possibly being PPV, there could be an added cost. This is how you can live stream the fight.

