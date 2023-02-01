MLB The Show 23 has been announced and we can reveal all the latest news, including when this exciting new game in the baseball franchise will be released.

MLB The Show 23 has officially been announced, and we can reveal all the latest news, including when this exciting new game in the baseball franchise will be released.

Sporting video games are adored by many in the industry, and MLB The Show 23 is definitely the best baseball game out there.

Hopefully, MLB The Show 23 will keep fan-favourite modes, as well as bring some great new ones to keep the new game fresh.

So many details have been revealed ahead of the release of this game, including the cover athlete, the platforms it is available on and more.

Gaming and baseball fans will be happy to know that we do not have too long to wait for MLB The Show 23 to be released.

MLB The Show 23 will be available on Tuesday 28th March 2023, and this release date will be the same for all platforms the game is available on.

Gaming fans who cannot wait for the release date to pay for the game can do so a lot earlier via a pre-order. For those who do not know, a pre-order is when fans can pay for a game early so that it will be available for them to play the moment it turns midnight on the release date.

The date that you are able to start pre-ordering MLB The Show 23 is Monday 6th February 2023. There is already a link available for those who want to pre-order MLB The Show 23.

What consoles is MLB The Show 23 available on?

There are multiple platforms that MLB The Show 23 is available on, and they are:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox One

Nintendo Switch

Cover Athlete confirmed

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #2 of the Miami Marlins slides home safely to score a run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on June 09, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Cover Athlete for MLB The Show 23 has been confirmed. The Cover star is a professional player from Major League Baseball who features on the front cover of the game and also on in-game menus. The Cover Athlete for MLB The Show 23 is Jazz Chisholm.

The Bahamian baseball star can play as a shortstop or a second baseman. He bats with his left hand and throws with his right, which shows how talented he is. Chisholm currently plays for the Miami Marlins.

How much does MLB The Show 23 cost?

There are currently two editions of the game that have been revealed. There is the current generation standard edition, which is available for those on PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, and there is also the last generation standard edition, which is available for those on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The price of the current generation standard edition is $69.99, and the last generation standard edition is $59.99. Meanwhile, the Captain's Edition and the Double Deluxe Edition will cost you $99.99 each.

Keep it tuned to GiveMeSport for all the latest gaming news!