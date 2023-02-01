The F1 Academy is designed to prepare young female drivers for a career in motorsport.

Formula 1 Academy: Everything to know about the new series

Formula 1 Academy has announced its first ever racing calendar, featuring some exciting Grand Prix circuits.

A total of seven locations have been confirmed for the inaugural 2023 season, including a US Grand Prix finale.

The first race weekend will get underway in April, and the campaign will run until October.

With the countdown now officially on, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the F1 Academy.

What is the F1 Academy?

The F1 Academy is designed to prepare young female drivers for a career in motorsport.

The aim is to bridge the gap between women and the higher rungs of the racing ladder by providing progression to the likes of W Series, Formula 3, Formula 2, and even F1.

The F1 Academy was first introduced in November 2022 and will be managed by CEO of Formula Motorsport Limited Bruno Michel.

When does the F1 Academy season start?

The F1 Academy drivers will take part in their first race weekend across April 28th and 29th.

After that, the season will run for six months, before concluding on October 22nd.

An official test session is scheduled for April 11–12th, taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya prior to the season launch.

A further 13 days of testing are also due to be announced throughout the year.

Where will the F1 Academy race?

General image of F1 cars at Monza

The calendar has officially been announced and F1 Academy drivers will visit iconic circuits in Europe and the US.

An exciting season finale will be held in Austin, Texas, in conjunction with the Formula 1 US Grand Prix.

Here is the full 2023 racing schedule:

Round Venue 1 28–29 April Spielberg, Austria 2 5–7 May Valencia, Spain 3 19–21 May Barcelona, Spain 4 23–25 June Zandvoort, Netherlands 5 7–9 July Monza, Italy 6 29–30 July Le Castellet, France 7 20–22 October Austin, USA

What teams are in F1 Academy?

Five teams in junior categories have confirmed their entries for the 2023 F1 Academy season. The veteran outfits are all currently in both F2 and F3.

Each team will field three cars to make up a 15-car grid.

The teams are as follows:

ART Grand Prix

A French racing team created by founders Frédéric Vasseur and Nicolas Todt.

Notable past drivers include Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 27: GP2 driver Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and the ART Team celebrates his second place podium finish during the GP2 race prior to the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Istanbul Park on August 27, 2006 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Campos Racing

A Spanish racing team founded by ex-Formula 1 driver Adrián Campos.

Notable past drivers include Lando Norris, Roberto Merhi, and Jack Aitken.

Carlin

A UK-based team founded by Trevor Carlin and Martin Stone, currently competing in five championships.

Notable past drivers include George Russell and Carlos Sainz.

MP Motorsport

A Dutch racing team founded by Sander Dorsman.

Notable past drivers include Ralph Boschung and Felipe Drugovich.

PREMA Racing

The oldest team on the roster — an Italian outfit founded by Angelo Rosin and Giorgio Piccolo.

Notable past drivers include Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, and Jamie Chadwick.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JULY 30: Second placed Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain and Jenner Racing (55) looks on in parc ferme during the W Series Round 5 race at Hungaroring on July 30, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

What kind of cars will the F1 Academy drive?

F1 Academy cars feature Tatuus T421 chassis, Autotecnica turbocharged engines, and Pirelli tyres.

Who are the F1 Academy drivers?

The first F1 Academy drivers have been unveiled and further names will continue to be rolled out as the days go on.

Nerea Martí and Bianca Bustamante have both joined the Championship, making the move from W Series and signing for Campos and PREMA respectively.

They will be joined by former W Series grid mate Abbi Pulling, who has joined Carlin.

The latest to be announced is 17-year-old French driver Lola Lovinfosse for Campos Racing.

Here is the full list of F1 Academy drivers announced so far:

Driver F1 Academy Team Age Nationality Léna Bühler ART Grand Prix 25 Switzerland Carrie Schreiner ART Grand Prix 24 Germany Bianca Bustamante PREMA 18 Philippines Jessica Edgar Carlin 17 UK Abbi Pulling Carlin 19 UK Nerea Martí Campos Racing 21 Spain Lola Lovinfosse Campos Racing 17 French

Check back here for regular updates on driver announcements and who they will be racing for.

When will F1 Academy run until?

The five teams currently confirmed for the inaugural season have been locked in until at least 2025.

