Sergio Ramos made his final decision on the GOAT debate after playing with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The thought of Ramos and Messi ever playing together would have sounded fanciful in the extreme several years ago.

The pair battled it out for over a decade during their hugely successful spells with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Messi often found himself on the receiving end of some brutal treatment from Ramos, who has been sent off more times than any other footballer in the history of Europe’s top five leagues.

Despite that, Messi regularly got the better of Ramos. No player has scored more goals in the history of El Clasico than the legendary Argentine forward.

Ramos left Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in July 2021.

Like the rest of the world, the Spanish defender was shocked when Barça icon Messi joined him at the Parc des Princes one month later.

Many football fans understandably expected the relationship between the pair would remain, at best, frosty.

But the superstars quickly put any differences to one side and ended up forming an unexpected bromance on the pitch.

Ramos names his GOAT after playing with Messi and Ronaldo

After spending 18 months training and playing alongside Messi, Ramos described the South American as the greatest footballer in history.

"There was suffering for several years playing against Messi,” Ramos conceded during an interview with PSG TV, per Goal. “I am now enjoying him.

“He is the best player football has ever produced."

Yep, it seems Ramos made up his mind and reached the conclusion that Messi is the GOAT.

Is Lionel Messi really the GOAT?

While Ramos’s comments probably hurt Ronaldo, in particular, the centre-back was merely echoing the opinion of many other football fans after the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner lifted the World Cup with Argentina in December 2022.

Messi has now won everything in football and has nothing more to prove to anybody as he approaches the winter of his extraordinary playing career.

Messi knows that, regardless of whatever else he achieves between now and the day he retires, his status as arguably the greatest footballer of all time is now safely secured.