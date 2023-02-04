Mike Tyson and boxing, there aren’t many more iconic duos in the world, let alone in the sporting world.

The former heavyweight world champion was one of the most feared men in the ring, very few could compete with him.

He remains in training having competed in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020 where he showed he still has got it despite now being 56-years-old.

On top of his elite talent whilst competing, Tyson was never far from the controversy. Who could forget his infamous ear bite? Or the fact a trespasser was once attacked by one of his pet tigers.

He lives an incredibly tranquil life nowadays, not focussing on materialistic things, or even his belts from historic triumphs, all he wants is to be peaceful and provide the best for his family.

Mike Tyson at 15 years old was extremely talented

There’s no secret that in sport, those who make it to the very top have done so by putting in a ridiculous amount of hard work before they get to any sort of respectable level. Most will come through the youth systems and amateur levels, boxing is no different.

'Iron' Mike was boxing official bouts by the time he was 15, and he looked like an animal back then. It wouldn’t have taken a genius to realise that he was destined for the very top, with one fight in particular standing out.

He was competing in the heavyweight championship match at the Junior Olympics in 1981, taking on Joe Cortez, but it wasn’t a contest at all. Check it out below in the recent viral tweet which shows the 10-second flurry which saw him take the victory.

Video: Mike Tyson securing 10 second KO victory at 15

Anyone can see from that video just how talented Iron Mike was and that he had potential in abundance. Cortez is sprawled out on the canvas after a brutal start to the bout which saw Tyson victorious.

The speed he came out of the blocks with is truly something to behold, especially adding that to his power. Even as a young boy, Tyson was in a league of his own, something that would remain a constant for the majority of his illustrious career.

There really is only one Mike Tyson, a character and talent we probably won’t see again in the sport ever again.

Video: Mike Tyson Junior Olympics 1981 full fight vs Joe Cortez