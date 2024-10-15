Key Takeaways Aitana Bonmati is the highest-paid female footballer with an annual salary of £830,000.

As women’s football experiences an incredible surge, attracting an ever-growing audience, securing substantial sponsorship deals, and enjoying immense popularity, player salaries are on the rise as well. For many years, the sport faced prohibitions and was often viewed as merely recreational or semi-professional upon its return.

However, in 2024, the landscape has undergone a stunning transformation. Women’s football now stands tall as a fully professional and fiercely competitive sport. What was once relegated to the sidelines now commands the spotlight on the global stage, with athletes flourishing in an exciting and financially rewarding environment. In light of this, the Spanish outlet AS has meticulously compiled a list of the 9 highest-paid players in women’s football, with all the details revealed below.

Of course, it's worth noting the women's players' salaries are dwarfed when compared to their male counterparts, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earning £3.4million per week at Saudi club Al Nassr. However, considering England Lioness captain, Leah Williamson, urged players to have a fallback option just a year ago, the new list of wealthiest female footballers' salaries makes for a promising read for those hoping for a level playing field.

Highest-paid female footballers in 2024 Rank Player Nationality Club Yearly salary 1. Aitana Bonmati Spain Barcelona £830,000 2. Alexia Putellas Spain Barcelona £583,000 3. Sam Kerr Australia Chelsea £448,000 4. Keira Walsh England Barcelona £380,000 5. Ada Hegerberg Norway Lyon £331,000 6. Marta Brazil Orlando Pride £321,000 7. Wendie Renard France Lyon £297,000 8. Christine Sinclair Canada Portland Thorns £287,000 9. Trinity Rodman USA Washington Spirit £213,000

9 Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Yearly salary: £213,000

There’s perhaps no better way to reflect on the progress of women’s football in recent years than by highlighting the USA. While the men's team has yet to find the same level of dominance, the USWNT has secured more Women's World Cup titles than any other nation, boasting four championships to their name.

The U.S. invested in women’s football long before most countries, and as stars like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan begin to step out of the spotlight, players like Trinity Rodman are emerging as worthy successors. Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, has made a name for herself in the NWSL entirely on her own merit. A key figure for the U.S. national team, she signed a record-breaking contract with Washington Spirit in 2021, becoming the highest-paid player in the league’s history (at the time) after clinching the Rookie of the Year award that same season.

8 Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)

Yearly salary: £287,000

During her time on the pitch, Christine Sinclair has pretty much seen it all. The Canadian legend recently hung up her boots for the national team at the age of 41, but she continues to lead the Portland Thorns, a club she’s called home for over a decade. A prolific striker with an incredible goal-scoring record, she holds the title of the all-time leading scorer in international football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christine Sinclair has scored 190 goals in 330 Canadian caps. The closest to rivalling her is USWNT's Abby Wambach, who scored 184 goals in 255 caps.

Having competed in five World Cups - a feat she shares with the iconic Marta - she has also been nominated for FIFA Player of the Year seven times. A true heroine in Canada, she has spent the majority of her illustrious career in the U.S. In Portland, she commands an impressive salary of £287,000, a testament to her enduring impact both on and off the pitch.

7 Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Yearly salary: £297,000

Fans often affectionately dub their club's most loyal and iconic player "Mr" or "Mrs" followed by the club's name. However, no player embodies this title more fittingly than Wendie Renard with Lyon. It's impossible to imagine Lyon's success without her, and that's no exaggeration. The veteran centre-back has spent her entire career at the club, amassing an astounding eight Champions League titles.

In fact, every trophy in Lyon's cabinet has been secured with Renard commanding the defense, cementing her status as an irreplaceable figure in the club's rich history. A leader both on and off the field, she is a dependable centre-back with an imposing presence. Despite her defensive role, she is equally dangerous in the opposition's box, having scored 99 league goals so far, along with 35 more in European competitions.

6 Marta (Orlando Pride)

Yearly salary: £321,000

If this was a list of superlatives to use for Marta, then you'd most certainly still be reading this tomorrow. Widely regarded as the greatest female footballer of all time, she has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, five of them being consecutive (from 2006 through 2010) and the latest award coming in 2018.

Marta holds the record as Brazil's all-time top scorer with 119 goals. Her 17 World Cup goals are the highest by any player, male or female, in the tournament's history. She was also the first footballer of any gender to score in five different World Cups, a milestone later matched by Christine Sinclair in 2019 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022. Additionally, the 38-year-old became the first player—male or female—to score in five consecutive Olympic Games. If her heyday came at a later point, she'd no doubt be far higher on this list.

5 Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Yearly salary: £331,000

There's a central thread weaving through this article, as all entries up until this point have depicted record-breaking women. This is no different with Ada Hegerberg, the Lyon taliswoman, who holds the record for most goals in a UEFA Women's Champions League season (15), and is currently the all-time highest goalscorer in UEFA Women's Champions League (60).

As the first-ever recipient of the Ballon d'Or Feminin in 2018, the Norwegian striker has never been short on goals. Since signing her in 2014, Lyon have been determined to keep her. Despite suffering a ligament tear in 2020 and facing a difficult recovery, the French club never lost faith in her, extending her contract once again this year to give her a yearly salary of £331,000 - fending off interest from Barcelona in the process.

4 Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Yearly salary: £380,000

When Keira Walsh made her £333,000 move from Manchester City to Barcelona in 2022, the Catalan giants set a new record for the most expensive female footballer. Just two years later, after winning two league titles and two Champions League titles, Walsh now earns more annually than her original transfer fee.

Lioness fans will say it's deservedly so. Although she may not get the goals and assists, she's the beating heart of the midfield for club and country, playing a quiet but central role in the 2022 European Championships when she controlled the middle of the park against Germany in the final.

3 Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Yearly salary: £448,000

Sam Kerr is undeniably a sporting megastar, with an impact on women’s football that is almost unmatched. She has won numerous trophies and emerged as a leading figure on the international stage with Australia, becoming a true trailblazer along the way. Last year, the Chelsea striker led her nation to the World Cup semi-finals on home soil, and although injuries have recently slowed her progress, she remains an inspiration to fans both in Australia and worldwide.

Lovingly dubbed the "Wizard of Oz" by fans back home, Kerr’s star power and larger-than-life persona are reflected in her impressive salary. Excluding lucrative sponsorships with brands like Nike, she earns a well-deserved £448,000 annually. In a sport that prides itself on five-star entertainment, it is Kerr who is it's ultimate entertainer.

2 Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Yearly Salary: £583,000

When it comes to the royalty of women’s football, few match the prestige of Alexia Putellas. In a time when the women’s game needed a heroine, the world looked to Barcelona. And when Barcelona required a champion, they turned to La Reina (the Queen). The two-time Ballon d'Or winner renewed her contract last May, following two dazzling seasons that saw her lead Barcelona to its first Champions League title. Although she suffered a ligament tear and has yet to regain her otherwordly form, she remains one of the most distinctive players in the world.

As a Barcelona icon, nurtured in La Masia, she has made a significant impact both on and off the pitch. With her own documentary and a foundation dedicated to helping girls facing challenges in various countries, she promotes messages of equality and empowerment. She has proven time and time again that she's worth every last penny spent on her brilliance.

1 Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)

Yearly salary: £830,000

For every queen, there is an heir. But while accomplices don't always prove to be rightful, there's no better divinity than in Barcelona's successor to Putellas than Aitana Bonmati. Her unmistakably Spanish tiki-taka subtlety at the heart of midfield was the leading cause of her club's second and third Champions League triumphs, and it dictated her nation’s coronation as La Rojas won their first-ever World Cup last year, too.

Her performances for club and country recently rewarded her with a shiny new contract which made her the player with the highest salary. The current Ballon d'Or winner, and one of the favourites to repeat this year, will earn around one million euros per season (£830,000) until 2028. Raised in La Masia as well, she is one of the symbols of this successful Barcelona side. She has won over the public on the pitch, but also off it. With a discourse of values ​​and equality, work and humility, she is a world reference.