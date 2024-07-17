Highlights Teams occasionally back out of trades due to the heavy sacrifices involved.

Trading key players for future picks is a common strategy among NFL teams.

Missed opportunities in failed trades often leave teams disappointed.

During the NFL trade period, which runs from the offseason to the middle of the regular season, teams get excited as they identify their targets, but sometimes, the deal they worked so hard on never happens. When teams weigh what they have to give up to complete a trade, they might say to themselves, "It's not worth it".

Sometimes the team at the opposite end of the transaction refuses to give up a vital player. Trading key players to get better picks in the following year's NFL Draft is common among NFL teams.

However, that approach is a longer-term endeavor. Teams pursuing immediate gratification won't go that route, feeling it's not worth the gamble.

But these trades looked so perfect on paper that many were disappointed they didn't end up getting done. Here are 10 huge NFL trades that almost happened and would have changed the league—but didn't.

1 Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders for Randy Moss

Packers nearly mortgaged future for Super Bowl run

Many consider Aaron Rodgers one of the most talented quarterbacks to grace the league. Ironically, the Oakland Raiders have had one of the worst rosters in the NFL for more than a decade now.

Could Aaron Rodgers have changed things up for them? Well, no one would ever know because the deal never happened. It almost did though.

In 2007, before Rodgers had overtaken Brett Favre as their starter, the Packers eyed Randy Moss and were willing to give up Rodgers. Talk about immediate gratification. They had their eyes set on the Super Bowl that year and in their eyes, Moss was the man to take them there.

However, the Raiders had a top-round pick and were unwilling to give it up to the Green Bay Packers. They left the deal and used their pick to acquire JaMarcus Russell, which ended up as a draft bust. Imagine that, the Raiders had a chance to acquire Rodgers for Moss and Russell.

Al Davis, the owner-general manager in Oakland at the time, surely rued his decision for the remainder of his days, as Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title just three years later, in 2010. The Raiders would go on to trade Moss to the New England Patriots for a measly fourth-rounder, after which Moss ended up setting the NFL record for receiving TDs in a season in 2007, with 23. He would eventually go down as one of the greatest WRs ever.

2 Steve Young to the Raiders for Tim Brown

Young was happy in San Francisco

Steve Young would look back and thank his stars that this deal didn't happen. During the 1992 offseason, the Raiders wanted to snag Young, who had yet to solidify himself as San Francisco's starting QB, but they deemed the 49ers’ demands a bit over the top—yet another example of Al Davis' waning skill when it came to talent evaluation.

The 49ers were willing to trade Young but asked for a much-needed wide receiver to complement Jerry Rice, such as Tim Brown (who was still relatively unknown), and a first and second-round draft pick. While Davis misjudged Young's potential, he knew what he had in Brown, and draft picks plus the young wideout for the quarterback was an unfavorable deal in his view.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, they would make the playoffs just once in the next seven years. While both players went on to Hall of Fame careers, Young was a quarterback, and therefore far more valuable, as evidenced by the fact that he won three straight MVPs starting in 1992, and won a Super Bowl in 1994.

Brown went on to nine straight 1,000-yard seasons from 1993-2001, and in the end, he did link up with Rice—but in Oakland, when both men were well past their primes in 2002. The aging stars did, however, help the Raiders reach the Super Bowl that year, though they were walloped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3 Ben Roethlisberger Leaving the Steelers for a Top Draft Pick

The Steelers almost lost one of their best quarterbacks of all-time

You can say the Pittsburgh Steelers got lucky as this deal fell through. The Steelers signed Ben Roethlisberger as an 11th overall draft pick in 2004.

Their pick bore fruit immediately, as he became the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004. As of 2009, he had already thrown for 19,302 yards in his first six seasons, while winning Super Bowls following the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From the year when they rejected the Big Ben trade, in 2010, until 2016, their final year before the Sean McVay era, the Rams won just 40 games in seven seasons, 3rd-worst in the league during that time.

Strangely, the Steelers wanted to trade Roethlisberger to the Los Angeles Rams in 2010 for a top-round pick in the that year's draft. The league handed Roethlisberger a suspension during that period for off-field legal issues, so it may have seemed like a good deal at the time.

The Rams, in what they will now consider a foolish decision, refused to give up their picks for Roethlisberger. So, the Steelers got to keep Roethlisberger and continued to contend for AFC Championships for years to come, while the Rams would go on to seven straight losing seasons.

4 Larry Fitzgerald to the Philadelphia Eagles for 1st and 3rd-Round Picks

The Cardinals nearly traded a future Hall of Famer

You don't see a player commit his entire career to a single team very often in the modern NFL. Larry Fitzgerald was one-such one-club man, however, playing for the Arizona Cardinals throughout his entire 17-year career.

The Cardinals selected Fitzgerald with a third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He would go on to lead the league in receptions and receiving TDs twice, while putting up nine 1,000-yard seasons. His record-setting performance during the 2008 postseason has also gone down in NFL lore.

Who would have thought the Cardinals wanted to trade such a fine wide receiver? CSN Philly revealed the story in 2012, stating that the Cardinals were close to trading him for draft picks in the first and third rounds.

The bosses came to their senses before any of the parties involved put pen to paper. The Cardinals' brass offered Fitzgerald a four-year contract worth $40 million instead. Fitzgerald in those Philly offenses with DeSean Jackson and LeSean McCoy would have been quite the load to deal with, so the NFC was surely thanking their lucky stars that Arizona thought better of moving their talisman in the end.

5 Richard Sherman to the Patriots for a High Draft Pick

The Patriots wanted to sign Sherman but needed to lose Malcolm Butler first

The Richard Sherman-to-Patriots deal being discussed in 2018 would have been a real beauty. Sherman on defense and Brady on offense at that time would have shaken up the league.

Now, the deal seems unlikely as Sherman constantly throws shade at Brady and the Patriots from his perch as an NFL analyst. However, it was a serious possibility then, and Sherman did link up with Brady in 2021 for the cornerback's final season.

The Seattle Seahawks wanted to trade Sherman, who turned 30 that year, but were looking for the perfect deal to let him go. However, they never found that solution and eventually released him on March 9, 2018.

The Patriots wanted to sign Sherman, but they already had Malcolm Butler installed as CB1. They needed to find a solution for Butler before going all out for Sherman. In the end, their indecision cost them, as lost on both sides: they lost Butler to free agency the following year and failed to sign Sherman, who went on to another All-Pro and Pro Bowl season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

6 Darrelle Revis to the Broncos for a First-Round Pick

The Broncos sought to increase their chances of a Super Bowl victory by acquiring Revis

The battle for Darrelle Revis in 2013 was a heated one. Though he'd missed all but two games in 2012, he'd been a First-Team All-Pro in the three seasons prior. However, his high salary proved a problem, as most of these teams didn't have a lot of salary cap space.

The Denver Broncos, fresh off their first season of the Peyton Manning era, were about to embark on a dominant three-year run that somehow ended with just one Super Bowl victory. If they'd signed Revis in 2013 to match the secondary of the Seattle Seahawks they met in the Super Bowl in 2013, they might have stood a better chance, but instead, they suffered one of the biggest defeats in the Big Game's history, 43-8.

The New York Jets themselves would never have wanted to trade Revis, as the general manager rightly considered him one of the best cornerbacks in history. However, financial situations and Revis’ uncertain health forced their hands though he did return to them for a pair of seasons in 2015-2016.

Of all the suitors, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out on top, giving up a first rounder in that year's draft—which the Jets used on Sheldon Richardson, the 2013 DROY and a 2014 Pro Bowler—and a conditional pick that became a fourth-rounder in 2014 in the form of WR Jalen Saunders, who went on to one career NFL reception.

The Bucs signed him for a then-record fee that made him the highest-paid defensive back in league history (six years, $96 million), but released him just one year later, as new defensive coordinator's Tampa 2 scheme didn't require a dominant man-corner. Attempts to trade him failed, and in 2014 he signed with the Patriots, winning a Super Bowl and earning another First-Team All-Pro nod in his first and only year there.

7 Brandon Marshall to the Patriots

The Patriots and Bears couldn't find an agreement

Brandon Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, was on the brink of a surprising trade to the Patriots in 2015. New England was licking their lips over a Brady-Marshall combination in 2015, as they'd never really replaced Randy Moss, but failed to get the deal done.

Marshall himself reported that talks were ongoing at the time, but tension started to rise and everything crumbled before all parties reached a solution. The Bears were ready to trade Marshall as they were not willing to meet his salary demands.

All parties initially considered the deal as the best solution. However, the Jets were the ones that got Marshall's signature in the end. On March 10, 2015, the Bears traded Marshall and a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to the New York Jets in return for the Jets' fifth-round draft pick.

The mind boggles to think at how the Patriots couldn't match a mere fifth-round pick for a guy who'd been a five-time Pro Bowler already. In 2015, Marshall went on to one of his best seasons, earning Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors, while also tying for the league lead in receiving TDs, with 14 scores to go with his 1,502 yards.

8 Jimmy Garoppolo to the Browns for a 2nd-Round Pick

The Browns didn't try hard enough

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the NFL as a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft of the New England Patriots. He played his first four seasons with them but never really shined as he remained in Tom Brady's shadow.

In the 2017 offseason, he was at the center of many trade rumors, with the Cleveland Browns coming the closest to signing him. The Chicago Bears were also on Garoppolo's tail, but all those bids fell through.

Although the San Francisco 49ers acquired him on October 31, 2017, it was the Browns that made the best offer of all Garoppolo's suitors. The Browns, however, were not desperate enough, so lost out on the deal in the end.

Fast-forward to today, and the 49ers can only be grateful for taking this trade seriously. Garoppolo was never really a star, but he was a steady hand that led them to a Super Bowl in 2019 and an NFC Championship in 2021. The Browns, meanwhile, went on to go 0-16 during the 2017 season.

9 Malcolm Butler to the Saints for a First-Round Pick

Butler wanted the Saints “badly”

The Pats signed Malcolm Butler to a three-year deal worth $1.53 million after he impressed in rookie minicamp in 2014. However, his superhero moment came in the Super Bowl later that season as he keyed the Patriots win with a goal line interception to win the game that has gone down in NFL history as one of the greatest plays of all-time.

When his three-year deal was almost up, he felt he would be more appreciated by the New Orleans Saints, especially when the Pats offered fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $65 million five-year contract. The Pats were not ready to offer Butler that kind of long-term deal, so he tried to force the trade.

However, Butler was disappointed as the Saints couldn't find a solution. The Pats re-signed Butler to a one-year deal worth only $3.91 million for 2017, but one year later, he got his payday with a five-year, $61 million contract from the Tennessee Titans, though they would go on to regret that deal immensely, as he was released after three years of subpar play. He never played another snap in the NFL.

New Orleans likely looks back at this time and wipes a bead of sweat off their brow, as after avoiding Butler's awful contract, they drafted MarShon Lattimore in the first round of the 2017 draft, who won DROY and made the Pro Bowl in four of his first five seasons.

10 A. J. McCarron to the Browns for Two Draft Picks

The Browns flopped a trade deadline deal for McCarron

Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals selected A. J. McCarron with a fifth-round pick in the NFL 2014 Draft. However, McCarron remained a backup quarterback all through his first four seasons with them.

In 2017, a trade was imminent. The division-rival Browns were the most likely to snatch the quarterback’s signature. However, they somehow let it slip as they couldn't complete the paperwork before the deadline.

While not a massive deal, it was another failed Browns trade, and one that failed for reasons well within their control. The Buffalo Bills eventually signed McCarron through free agency in 2018 but released him after he suffered a shoulder injury before the start of the season. He played three more years in the league before shifting to the XFL, where he led the league in passing TDs in 2023. The Browns, meanwhile, stuck with Baker Mayfield—though not for long enough.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.