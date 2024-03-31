Highlights Euro 2024 will be hosted in Germany, with the competition set to feature a number of football's greatest players.

Reigning champions Italy will be looking to retain their crown, while the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to make their mark.

The competition has a number of long-lasting records that could finally be broken when it gets underway.

Every competition has its share of records. Since 1960, when it was first staged, the European Football Championship has been no exception. Considered to be the second most prestigious football tournament on the planet (after the World Cup), the Euros has built its legend on its many memorable matches and extraordinary performances.

As the 17th edition of the tournament gets set to kick off (14th June - 14th July), this article takes a look at nine long-lasting records that could potentially be broken when it's all said and done.

9 records that could be broken at Euro 2024 Rank Record Country Player (or/and performance) Edition 1 Team with the most goals in a tournament France 14 goals scored in the competition 1984 2 Most goals in one tournament France Michel Platini (9 goals) 1984 3 Fastest hat-trick France Michel Platini (19 minutes) 1984 4 Most finals campaigns Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo (5) - 5 Fastest goal Russia Dmitri Kiritchenko 2004 6 Oldest goal-scorer Austria Ivica Vastic 2008 7 Youngest goal-scorer Switzerland Johan Vonlanthen 2004 8 Oldest player Hungary Gabor Kiraly 2016 9 Youngest player Poland Kacper Kozlowski 2021

9 Youngest Player

Kacper Kozlowski (Spain 1-1 Poland, 06/16/21)

If the name Kacper Kozlowski doesn't ring a bell, it's hardly surprising. Once the youngest player ever to play a game in the Ekstraklasa -the Polish top flight - the 20-year-old midfielder now belongs to Brighton, but is currently on loan at Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands. He has made over 20 appearances in the Eredivisie in the 2023/2024 season, and will be hoping to be on the plane when Poland travel to the Euros in the summer after they made it past Wales in the play-offs.

Kozlowski has already made history in this continental competition, becoming the youngest player ever to take part at the age of 17 years and 246 days. On the 19th of June 2021, by replacing Mateusz Klich shortly before the hour mark, with the Polish No6 heping his side to a draw against Spain and their first - and only - point in this 16th edition of the competition.

8 Oldest Player

Gabor Kiraly (Hungary 0-4 Belgium, 06/26/16)

For many years, Gabor Kiraly held the record for the most appearances for Hungary (108), and his recognisable style has left its mark on an entire generation. In a career spanning more than 25 years, the goalkeeper, who has also played for Crystal Palace, Burnley and Herta Berlin, used to take to the pitch wearing thick grey cotton tracksuit trousers.

It is an unusual outfit that the Hungarian imported to French pitches during Euro 2016, when at the age of 40 and 86 days, he became the oldest player in history to play a match in the continental competition against Belgium. Swept aside by the Red Devils (4-0), Kiraly was playing his penultimate match for Hungary, having retired in November 2016.

7 Youngest Goal-Scorer

Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland 1-3 France, 06/21/04)

History may have been made at Euro 2004 after Greece's surprise victory in the final, but one player also took advantage of the occasion to add his name to the record books. On the 21st of June, when Switzerland faced France in the group phase, Johan Vonlanthen took advantage of the opportunity to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the competition.

At 18 years and 141 days old, the young centre-forward responded to Zinedine Zidane's opener, but was unable to prevent the Swiss national team losing the match after Thierry Henry scored a lightning double late on. Now retired, Vonlanthen's career was a mixed bag, with spells at Red Bull Salzburg, Grasshopper Club Zurich and Servette FC.

6 Oldest Goal-Scorer

Ivica Vastic (Austria 1-1 Poland, 06/12/08)

Four years after Johan Vonlanthen made history by becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euro history, Austria's Ivica Vastic became the oldest. On the 12nd of June, when the Burschen (Ed's boys) faced Poland in Group B, the attacking midfielder converted a penalty in the 90th minute to earn his side a point.

The former LASK player was 38 years and 257 days old at the time. However, the goal was not enough to see Austria through to the quarter-finals of "their" European Championship, where they finished third in Group B.

5 Fastest Goal

Dmitri Kiritchenko (Russia 2-1 Greece, 06/20/04)

Most people remember the 2004 European Championship for its improbable winner, Greece, who beat Portugal in the final. But this 12th edition of the Euro was also marked by the setting of a record that still stands 20 years later. On the 20th of June, as Greece and Spain battled it out to see which of the two teams would reach the quarter-finals, Yorgos Karagounis' team-mates faced Russia, who had already been eliminated.

CSKA Moscow striker Dmitri Kiritchenko had the chance to write his name in the history books, finding the back of the net after 67 seconds to score the fastest goal ever scored in the tournament. Although Otto Rehhagel's men eventually lost 2-1, they qualified for the finals on goal difference.

4 Most Tournaments Played

Cristiano Ronaldo

Close

There are players whose level, longevity and consistency of performance are impressive. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them. Now in Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al Nassr, the five-time Portuguese Ballon d'Or winner is expected - barring a surprise - to take part in Euro 2024 with Portugal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scoring 14 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goal-scorer in the history of the competition.

It is a competition he has already played in five times - a record - and of which he is certainly the best player to have played in matches. And while no other player would be in a position to challenge him for the top spot, he could nevertheless improve on it and do what he has done throughout his career: push the limits a little bit further.

3 Fastest Hat-Tricks

Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 06/19/84)

Euro 1984 will forever be Michel Platini's competition. Scoring nine times during the tournament, 'Platoche' (his French nickname) will go down in the history of the tournament. But what undoubtedly makes his performance even more impressive is the fact that he found the net in every game he played.

Scoring against Denmark (group stage), Portugal (semi-final) and Spain (final), he also bagged a brace against Belgium (group stage), and above all a hat-trick against Yugoslavia (group stage). Three goals in 19 minutes - between the 59th and 78th minutes - which will go down as the fastest hat-trick in the history of the Euros.

2 Player with the Most Goals Scored in One Tournament

Michel Platini, Euro 1984

France is a veritable talent factory. While the country is renowned for the quality of its training and its extraordinary pool of talent, it is worth remembering that its players have always lit up pitches around the world. In 1958, with 13 goals, Just Fontaine became the record holder for the number of goals scored in a single World Cup - a mark he still holds today.

Almost 30 years later, it was Michel Platini's turn to achieve a similar feat, this time at a European championship. In 1984, on home soil, the legendary No10 led Les Bleus to their first major title, scoring nine goals in six games. Half a century has gone by, but no-one has yet managed to repeat this feat, which was as unprecedented as it was impressive. It may well be that another Frenchman in Kylian Mbappe is the man to break this long-lasting record.

1 Team with the Most Goals Scored in One Tournament

France, Euro 1984

Perhaps it's not all that surprising to realise that the French team holds the record for the most goals scored in a single European Championship too. In 1984, buoyed by Michel Platini's nine goals, Michel Hidalgo's men ended their campaign with 14 goals. In addition to the legendary French No10, a goal each from Alain Giresse, Luis Fernandez, Bruno Bellone and a brace from Jean-Francois Domergue, added some excitement.

This was an unprecedented performance, despite the changing format of the competition, which has seen more and more teams taking part. But who knows what will happen this year, when many of the world's top teams are expected to take part in the Euros with some of the best players on the planet. The competition is already shaping up to be a memorable one.

All statistics courtesy of UEFA