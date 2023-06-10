Tom Kristensen knows better than most what it takes to win the Le Mans 24 Hours, with him doing so on nine occasions.

Indeed, he won the race six times in a row at the start of the century and is widely regarded as one of the great endurance racing drivers of all time, with good reason.

This year, he is the grand marshal for the race and will also be working on Eurosport's coverage of the event, with the race beginning on Saturday afternoon and running all the way through to Sunday afternoon.

There'll be many a twist and turn along the way, but as someone who has won it so often, who better than him to ask the secrets to being successful at the Circuit de la Sarthe?

GIVEMESPORT asked the Dane about what it takes to win one leg of motorsport's triple crown:

"For me personally, the biggest tip is learn from defeats," he said.

"The biggest lesson was when we retired with nearly four laps lead in 1999. That suddenly made me probably hard to be around at Le Mans because I didn't want to accept anything else [than victory] and we should know sometimes when we feel that, we lose a little concentration. I was many times probably a bit extra hard, but I'm just looking back now to winning six in a row right after that defeat, so there's probably a little bit about that.

"But in general I would just say you need to create an atmosphere from all angles within the team where everyone is responsible for that hunger to do well together. So the passion has to be there together and you should never put anyone under the bus, always win together and lose together.

"I feel that's something which over the years I have been better at and also the older you get it's a little bit natural with life that you care a little bit more for each other. When you win everyone is happy and when you lose, and it's a small mistake from somebody, many times you can say maybe you saw it coming even but the unexpected always happens.

"Sometimes you can solve it and other times you can't and I mean look at the biggest defeat for Toyota, three minutes before the finish in 2016, they had it won, but then they didn't.

"Every time I finished we were on the podium. The four times we didn't finish, three of these times we were actually in the lead even though one of them was just for 50 metres.

"But I can also tell you the reasons why they didn't happen. So in that sense sometimes you learn more from your defeats and I think that's the same for everything. If you lose to your closest opponent in tennis, that's going to hurt and you have to work harder. And if you can beat them one day or you win the race, then the victories becomes better too."

