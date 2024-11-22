Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Goncalo Guedes wants to leave Molineux in the January transfer window after struggling for Premier League minutes under Gary O’Neil, according to CaughtOffside.

The 27-year-old winger has totalled just 279 minutes of league action this term and is said to be ‘deeply unhappy’ with his diminished role in Wolves’ squad.

The Molineux outfit are reportedly prepared to entertain Guedes’ departure in early 2025 and are willing to listen to offers of around £20m for the Portuguese international.

Guedes, who joined Wolves on a five-year deal in 2022, was already sent out on three six-month loans – twice to Benfica and most recently to Villarreal in January this year.

The right-footed attacker is said to be attracting interest from Spain once more, with the likes of Girona, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal monitoring his situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guedes made eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this term, assisting one goal in 129 minutes of action.

According to CaughtOffside, Wolves’ need to strengthen in other areas could mean that they will consider any bids at all for Guedes in January.

After securing their first win of the Premier League season against Southampton, O’Neil’s men have climbed up to 19th in the table and will be hoping to continue their progress in their next run of fixtures.

The Molineux outfit will be facing Fulham, Bournemouth, Everton, West Ham, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City in their next six games and will have plenty of opportunities to build momentum going into 2025.

A slightly more favourable run of fixtures, however, could prove to be crucial for O’Neil’s future at Wolves.

According to journalist David Ornstein, the ex-Bournemouth boss is ‘not completely out of the woods’ after securing his first victory and will be monitored carefully in the coming weeks.

O’Neil will be certainly hoping Matheus Cunha continues his impressive form following the international break, after contributing at least one goal in his last three appearances in the Premier League.

Goncalo Guedes' Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Starts 0 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes played 129

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.