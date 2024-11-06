Crystal Palace have suffered a fresh injury blow with the news that Eddie Nketiah has suffered a hamstring injury and is now a major doubt to face Fulham on Saturday, according to South London Press journalist Edmund Brack.

The Eagles are currently without nine players according to Premier Injuries, and a tenth has just been added to that list in the £30m striker.

The former Arsenal frontman is yet to train this week for Oliver Glasner's side, who are looking to pick up just their second Premier League victory of the season when they face the Cottagers at Selhurst Park this weekend.

The loss of another member of the frontline isn't great news for the Austrian manager, who has already seen his team score just eight goals in their 10 top flight matches so far this term.