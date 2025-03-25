Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pablo Sarabia is prioritising a return to Spain when his Molineux contract expires in June, according to La Razon.

The 32-year-old attacker is not expected to stay in the West Midlands after the season, having struggled for regular minutes under Vitor Pereira, and he could reportedly have several options when choosing his next career move.

While La Liga sides Sevilla and Celta Vigo are both keen on signing Sarabia on a free, clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS are also willing to tempt him with a ‘dizzying’ contract offer to convince him to give up a return to Spain this summer.

It remains to be seen if Sarabia will be tempted by such proposals, as his goal is to remain playing at the highest level and make the most of his slim chance to make Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Pablo Sarabia Wanted by La Liga Clubs

MLS and Saudi Pro League sides also keen

Sarabia, who joined Wolves from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, has struggled to break into Pereira’s first XI since the Portuguese tactician took over in December.

The 32-year-old has made just four Premier League starts since then and last started a top-flight game on February 16, away at Liverpool.

Sarabia, who earns £90,000 per week, has made 20 appearances for Wolves across all competitions this term, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sarabia spent three seasons at Sevilla before joining PSG in 2019.

Wolves have several contract situations to resolve ahead of the summer, with Nelson Semedo and Craig Dawson’s deals also expiring at the end of the season.

The Molineux outfit are also likely to lose forward Matheus Cunha this summer after he emerged as a target for several Premier League clubs.

Pablo Sarabia's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 1 Assists 1 Expected goals 2.5 Minutes played 564

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-03-25.