Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Goncalo Guedes must look to leave this summer with it now becoming evident that Vitor Pereira does not see the Portuguese as part of his plans at the Molineux Stadium.

The 28-year-old was left on the bench in his side's away trip to Ipswich Town, and his services weren't even considered when Wolves went a goal behind in the 16th minute. Boss Vitor Pereira instead looked to bring on the likes of Rodrigo Gomes and Pablo Sarabia in search of an equaliser, meaning Guedes was ultimately an unused substitute.

The Portugal international signed for Wolves in August 2022, though he was only in England for half a season before he departed on loan to Benfica and Villareal.

Guedes' Career at Wolves Surely Over

The forward hasn't started a match since February