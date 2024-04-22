Highlights Darwin Nunez has been labelled as "rubbish" by NBC presenter Rebecca Lowe.

The Liverpool striker was dropped ahead of Liverpool's 3-1 win at Fulham on Sunday.

The striker's knack for missing big chances means that he hasn't quite hit a strong run of form since joining Liverpool despite an impressive tally.

Darwin Nunez's form ever since he joined Liverpool at the start of last season has divided opinion massively, with the Uruguayan varying between moments of brilliance and moments and moments of madness - but NBC host Rebecca Lowe was unanimous in her verdict of the striker, labelling him as having been "a bit rubbish" as he was dropped by Jurgen Klopp for the 3-1 win at Fulham over the weekend.

Nunez joined the Reds with a lot of hype after his club-record £85million move from Benfica in the summer of 2022, and whilst his indifferent start to life on Merseyside began with a goal and an assist followed by a red card in his first two games, his overall campaign was a relative failure with 15 goals and four assists in his first campaign after 42 games.

Speaking on NBC with Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe, Lowe admitted that Nunez had been "a bit rubbish" in recent weeks as she evaluated Jurgen Klopp's decision to rest his key stars at Craven Cottage - though she did back his choice not to play Nunez as a result of his recent outings.

Lowe: "Nunez Has Been a Bit Rubbish"

Nunez has been better than last season but Liverpool could do with more

Speaking after Liverpool's victory over Fulham, Lowe slammed the £140k-a-week earner...

“It’s one of those situations where it’s my job to question everything, and when it came out we were like ‘ooh, okay’. Szoboszlai on the bench, Mac Allister on the bench? Nunez on the bench, he’s been a bit rubbish recently. Salah on the bench, he’s also not been great recently but that’s a lot of big names to leave on the bench. My concern immediately when that comes out is that it is a massive risk, a massive gamble which is was even though they won; it was a big gamble because could you have imagined if they lost that game?”

Liverpool eventually eased to a 3-1 win thanks to a superb free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch's strike from the edge of the box and Diogo Jota's late settler, which has left the club second in the table, behind Arsenal on goal difference - though Manchester City have a game in hand to move back to the summit if they win.

How Darwin Nunez Compares To Liverpool's Other Attackers

Darwin Nunez is still one of Liverpool's better-performing attackers

Whilst this season has been slightly better with 18 goals and 13 assists in all competitions after 49 games for the title-chasing outfit, Nunez's overall play and proneness to missing gilt-edged chances has seen him chastised by fans and pundits alike.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez is Liverpool's second top scorer in the Premier League this season with 11 goals, behind Mohamed Salah on 17.

He is one of the two starting strikers that Liverpool possess, and whilst he may not be as natural at finishing than Jota, his pace, physicality and the ability to produce something out of nothing is worth a lot in itself.

A wildcard option with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz being better out wide, Nunez will have to improve his goal tally after missing 25 big chances in the Premier League, according to Sofascore, but there remains every chance that the Uruguayan can go on to become a Reds great with 20 goals in 60 Premier League games, which isn't a bad tally at all.

Related Liverpool Watch Viktor Gyokeres Score as Interest Increases Liverpool have made 'new checks' on Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window at Anfield.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-04-24.