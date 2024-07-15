Highlights McGregor and Khabib's rivalry began at UFC 178 with a friendly encounter that turned bitter.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov still to this day have one of the most intense and most bitter rivalries in combat sports history.

From their first friendly encounter with each other at UFC 178 to their infamous bus incident in New York and now, despite Khabib being retired, both men still go back and forth with each other, the rivalry has had some incredible moments and some ugly moments mixed in.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will take you through a complete timeline of the McGregor and Khabib rivalry.

Their First Meeting at UFC 178

UFC 178 marked the first ever time McGregor and Khabib had an interaction

At UFC 178, back in September 2014, Conor McGregor defeated Dustin Poirier via first-round KO to continue his meteoric rise through the featherweight division. UFC 178 didn’t just mark a huge moment in the Irishman’s rise through the UFC, but it also marked the first time he ever encountered the man who would go on to be his most bitter rival in MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following McGregor’s win over Poirier, he was pictured backstage with Nurmagomedov for the very first time and the image was posted by the Russian on social media with the caption, “With Conor McGregor after his unbelievable victory in UFC 178.”

Knowing how intense the rivalry got between the two, it is incredible to look back at this moment and see them posed together as two rising prospects coming through the UFC.

The Infamous Bus Incident In New York

McGregor and his team attacked a UFC bus which Khabib was on

Following their first meeting at UFC 178 back in September 2014, McGregor and Khabib were not intertwined with each other for a very long time. However, following an incident between Khabib’s team and McGregor’s teammate at the time, Artem Lobov, the Irishman flew halfway around the world with a bunch of teammates to attack a UFC bus on media day for UFC 223, the event Khabib fought for his first ever UFC title.

You can see the incident between Khabib’s team and Lobov below where Khabib was rumoured to have slapped him and pressured Lobov on why he was talking trash about him despite them being fellow Russians.

As you can see in the video, Khabib and his team surrounded McGregor’s teammate, Lobov, who was on his own, walking around the fighter hotel in the build-up to UFC 223. Just one day later, McGregor, and what UFC president Dana White described as “20 to 30 goons,” made the trip from Ireland to New York to avenge Lobov and attack a UFC bus which had Khabib and some of his team on it as well as a bunch of UFC fighters who were scheduled to fight at UFC 223.

Below, you can watch the UFC Embedded episode which captured the whole incident which led to McGregor being arrested:

This incident saw McGregor’s team storm the venue using media credentials for the media day event and surround the bus which led to McGregor picking up a dolly, throwing it through the window of the bus, leaving fighters such as Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg cut and visibly shaken up.

As it turns out, this was only the beginning of the rivalry between Khabib and ‘The Notorious.’

UFC 229 Fight Announcement and First Press Conference

It was later announced that Khabib and McGregor would face each other for the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 229

Following the bus incident and everything around it, the UFC made the fight between Khabib and McGregor just months later at UFC 229. Despite the bus incident and everything which went on between both men’s teams in New York, the UFC capitalised on the hype and publicity around both men and decided to make the fight despite McGregor being out of the Octagon for almost two years following pursuing a huge boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The fight announcement of course led to the very first press conference between the two. The rivalry was so intense not just between McGregor and Khabib, but between the two fighters’ sets of fans also, so much so that the first press conference was held behind closed doors in an empty arena due to safety concerns in the crowd.

The first press conference to build towards the huge UFC 229 main event was as tense as it gets and the lack of energy from a crowd made it that way.

From drinking his Proper Twelve Whiskey up on stage to bringing up personal information about Khabib’s life, the presser ended up being one of the most personal pressers of all time and when it came time for the two to face off, Dana White was incredibly hesitant about the two getting close and was backed with a large security presence.

Below you can watch the press conference and the first face-off between Khabib and McGregor:

The Fight at UFC 229

Khabib and McGregor finally faced each other at UFC 229 in the most anticipated fight in UFC history

Following months of build-up and antics from both sides, Khabib and McGregor finally faced each other at UFC 229 which still to this day is the most anticipated fight in UFC history and by far the biggest event in company history in terms of pay-per-view sales with 2.4 million sales in total.

A lot of the time in MMA and boxing when fights have such an intense and personal build, the bouts are normally underwhelming. However, Khabib vs McGregor was not and the fight turned out to be one of the best title fights in modern UFC history.

The fight was mainly dominated by the Russian which was pretty much expected, with Khabib implementing his incredible and dominant grappling to keep ‘The Notorious’ on the ground, struggling to get to his feet and taking nasty ground and pound shots. Despite early dominance from Khabib, in the third round, McGregor gave the Russian arguably the toughest round of his entire career and was landing clean and accurate shots on him and Khabib was clearly starting to fatigue and fade.

Despite facing adversity for the first time in his career, Khabib managed to recover, and in the next round, submitted McGregor with a neck crank to retain his UFC lightweight championship.

Despite a phenomenal fight, it was what happened after the fight which was talked about much more.

The Post-Fight Brawl

Khabib jumped into the crowd and began brawling with McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis following his win

Following his submission victory over McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov was seemingly not satisfied with what he had just done and decided to throw his mouthpiece at the Irishman’s team and jumped the cage and attacked Dillon Danis who was in McGregor’s corner as his jiu-jitsu coach.

As you can see in the video above, following Khabib attacking Dillon Danis, members of the Russian’s camp also entered the cage and attacked McGregor from behind whilst he was without his team in the Octagon. This brawl between the two camps led to Khabib not being able to be crowded with his UFC title inside the Octagon due to fears of fans throwing things into the cage. Khabib left the arena having drinks thrown at him by angry Irish fans.

In newly released footage, we can now hear what Khabib said to McGregor as soon as he submitted him.

What is the Relationship Like Between Khabib and McGregor Now?

Still to this day, McGregor regularly verbally attacks Khabib on social media

Despite being almost six years removed from the fight and Khabib being retired, Conor McGregor still regularly trashes the Russian on social media and has even been heavily criticised for getting to personal with his criticism. The Irishman in the past has insulted Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap and has also accused Khabib of very serious crimes back in his home country of Russia.

Despite McGregor regularly unleashing verbal attacks on him, Khabib refuses to even acknowledge or say the name of McGregor which is no doubt more irritating for the Irishman than an actual response would be.

Still to this day, McGregor is campaigning for a rematch against Khabib and in a recent livestream appearance, ‘The Notorious’ revealed that he believes Khabib could be tempted back to the Octagon for a rematch due to his recently reported tax issues with the Russian government which has seemingly left him in extremely heavy debt.